Bigg Boss 17: K-pop star Aoora teaches BTS dance moves to Neil Bhatt, video goes viral

K-pop singer Aoora, a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 17, was seen teaching dance moves from BTS' songs to actor Neil Bhatt

K-pop singer Aoora in the Bigg Boss 17 house

K-pop singer Aoora entering the reality show Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant recently. The South Korean artist has been vocal about his love for Indian culture and showbiz, and has been gaining popularity among audiences here. Korean stars are a huge hit among audiences in India, thanks to their K-dramas and K-pop music. Aoora, who is often seen covering famous Indian songs, recently got a chance to pass on some of his culture to an Indian actor.

In a video that is going viral currently, Aoora is seen being asked by TV actor Neil Bhatt, who is also a Bigg Boss 17 contestant, to teach him a few K-pop dance steps. Aoora promptly breaks into choreography from K-pop superstar BTS' songs. In the video, Aoora is seen performing steps from BTS member Jungkook's recent release 3D. He also performs bits of BTS' hit songs Boy With Luv and Idol.

Take a look at the video:

The video has made Aoora even more popular among the Indian BTS ARMY, who are overjoyed to see their favourite idols' iconic dance moves getting space on India's most popular reality show.

Aoora’s real name is Park Min-jun. He was a member of the South Korean boy band Double-A and its subunit Aoora&Hoik. He debuted on September 4, 2009 with the song 'Love Back'. He has passionately shared his love for Indian culture, performing Korean renditions of popular Bollywood songs.

Aoora, after paying a foot-tapping tribute to Bappi Lahiri with a new version of his cult hit 'Jimmy Jimmy', performed his take on R.D. Burman's mellifluous classic, 'Yeh Shaam Mastani'. He performed at a flash mob performance at Marine Drive on August 23. Aoora also wowed his fans with a rendition of 'Jimmy Jimmy'.

After he entered Bigg Boss 17, his family had issued a statement that his "kindness and innocence" is being made fun of inside the house. Asking people to be kind to Aoora, the statement further read that the singer has been trying his bit to connect despite the language barrier.