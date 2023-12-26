Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande recalled how she cried after watching Sushant Singh Rajput get intimate on screen in Shuddh Desi Romance. She also spoke about how it affected their relationship

Actress Ankita Lokhande is one of the top contestants inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. She has time an again spoken about her ex-boyfriend, the late Sushant Singh Rajput on the show. Recently, she once again opened up about the nature of their relationship. This time she spoke about watching Sushant get intimate on screen and how it impacted her. Ankita revealed that she was dating Sushant when he starred in Bollywood films like 'Shuddh Desi Romance' and 'PK'. While the former saw Rajput get intimate with Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor, he had a kiss with Anushka Sharma in the latter.

While talking to co-contestants Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan in the house, Ankita said that she was aware of the intimate scenes that Sushant had to do but was uncomfortable when she watched the output on the big screen. “(When I watched PK), mujhe chakkar aa gaye the (I got dizzy),” Ankita said sharing her reaction to Sushant and Anushka's kiss in the Rajkumar Hirani -directed film.

However, she broke down when she saw him having multiple intimate scenes in Shuddh Desi Romance. She also said that the actor had booked an entire hall for her to watch the film and the scenes left her heartbroken. "We went to watch the film. He booked the entire theatre hall in Yash Raj Studios. There was nobody except me and Sushant. Because he couldn’t watch it with anyone because he knew I would lose it,” she said, adding that she scratched Sushant’s hand with her nails while watching the scenes.

“He ran away and didn’t come. I watched the full film and after watching all the scenes I cried so much after reaching home. Even Sushant cried. He said, ‘I am sorry bubu. Abb nahi karunga (I am sorry baby. I won’t do it again),” Ankita also said that the senses would haunt her when she would get intimate with Sushant and just push him away.

Abhishek asked Ankita till which film were they together as a couple. To this, Ankita revealed they were together till he did MS Dhoni'- The Untold Story.

Ankita who is now married to Vicky Jain and came into the house together said that he cannot watch intimate scenes on the screen. “Vicky toh bilkul nahi dekh sakta (Vicky will never watch it). Vicky ne kuch bhi dekh liya na galat. Vicky ka dimaag. Kuch nahi garam ho raha yaha. (If Vicky watches such scenes, he loses it. His angry side is not yet out). He doesn’t like it,” she said.

A few days back, Ankita asked Vicky to take divorce from her. The fight between Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande caught the eyeballs of many. The two got into a fight after Vicky and wild card Ayesha Khan were seen joking about how "married people suffer a lot". This conversation made Ankita angry and she asked if Vicky wanted a divorce.