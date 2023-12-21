Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan styles Munawar Faruqui's hair, netizens go crazy over the growing closeness between the duo

Recently, Munawar's ex, Ayesha Khan, entered the house, giving all the housemates a big shock. It seems Ayesha Khan is now growing closer to him, as she was seen giving him a haircut in the house

Bigg Boss 17: The controversial reality TV show does not let up when it comes to the series of surprises in the house. Recently, Munawar's ex, Ayesha Khan, entered the house, giving all the housemates a big shock. Amid the seemingly growing romance between Mannara and Munawar, no one expected Ayesha to show up and throw the balance of the house off. After claiming that Munawar Faruqui “two-timed and lied," it seems Ayesha Khan is now growing closer to him, as she was seen giving him a haircut in the house.

Ayesha Khan styles Munawar Faruqui's hair

Ayesha Khan was seen styling Munawar Faruqui's hair. Later, she asks him to ask the housemates to compliment his hairstyle that she gave him. A soft side of Munawar can be seen since the entry of Ayesha; otherwise, he would focus on the game, but now he can be seen taking care of her, telling her to stay hydrated as she was coughing in front of him. The two will also be seen flirting with each other in the upcoming episode. Isha Malviya tells Ayesha that, in her opinion, Munawar is getting attracted to the wild card entrant.

When Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt asks Ayesha what her status with Munawar is, she clarifies that she doesn't want him in her life at all.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's latest fight

Additionally, a fight between Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande caught the eyeballs of many. The two got into a fight after Vicky and wild card Ayesha Khan were seen joking about how "married people suffer a lot." This conversation made Ankita angry, and she asked if Vicky wanted a divorce.

The fight began when Ayesha questioned Vicky about married life. Vicky replied with a joke and said that married men can never really reveal how much they suffer. Vicky said, “I can never really say how I feel. This is what married people, especially men, go through. They can’t really tell what they really go through and what they suffer.”

Ayesha said that she would only marry because of her father. Replying to Vicky, Ankita said, “If you suffer so much then why are you with me. Let’s take a divorce, I don’t want to go back home with you.” “Vicky loves me but he isn’t offering me what I really want. I feel dominated by him at times,” she added while talking to Ayesha.

