Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar are planning for a February wedding, former says, 'I want to change everything about my wedding'

Updated on: 19 December,2023 11:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Divya Agarwal is all set to embark on a new journey with her boyfriend, Apurva Padgaonkar. While talking about her marriage plans she shared that she is going to change all the pre-set norms in her wedding

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar are planning for a February wedding, former says, 'I want to change everything about my wedding'

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar. Pic/Divya's Instagram

Divya Agarwal is all set to embark on a new journey with her boyfriend, Apurva Padgaonkar. The actress is planning to tie the knot with her fiance next year. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, she shared that the two are planning to have a wedding next February, but they are yet to finalize everything.


Divya while praising Apurva shared, “He is my support system and I know he is the one. Brides enter in slow motion, I am going to run and sprint towards Apu."


While sharing about her wedding plans, the Bigg Boss OTT winner said, “Nothing has been planned yet. As much as Indian weddings are fun, they are also equally stressful. I know one thing that I want to change the idea of a wedding that has been going on for a while now. There has to be a different outlook " 


The actress is all set to challenge the pre-established norms in her marriage. She said she wanted to change everything and the pre-set narratives. Divya said, “Haldi mai yellow, mehndi mai green pehenna hai, it is like a pattern now. There are two days for the wedding and people are too tired to attend or do anything, which is not fun and a pressure instead. So, I want to change everything about my wedding. I will change all the narratives." 

"For example, I don’t want to sit for 5 hours putting mehndi and seeing others enjoying it. And, there won’t be a green and pink gadda and flowers ka decor. I only want lighting and don’t want to waste flowers. I will even ask my guests to not get a bouquet. So, these are the very little things that I want to change. I want to do all my budgeting for the big day. I want to go back to the time where I am only my parents’ daughter, without any celebrity tags. So, the ritual wedding would be an intimate affair with around 50 people, but I would definitely throw a party for all my friends from the fraternity,” Agarwal further explained.

