Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar all set to tie the knot, share announcement video with 'Animal' song

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar. Pic/Divya's Instagram

A year after getting engaged, actor Divya Agarwal is all set to tie the knot with businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. On Wednesday, the Bigg Boss OTT winner took to her Instagram handle to drop an announcement video of the wedding. However, details like date and venue were not included in the announcement.

The announcement video featured a sketch of an Indian bride and groom walking towards the aisle. The graphic was accompanied by the song 'Pehle Bhi Main' from the movie 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor. The song has been sung by Raj Shekhar and Vishal Mishra.

The caption accompanying the video read, "Love, laughter, and a touch of celebrity magic! Join us in celebrating Divya & Apurva’s wedding, where dreams become reality. With the incredible couple on board, this star-studded union promises a night of joy and unforgettable memories. Save the date for a celebration like no other!"

Divya got engaged to boyfriend Apurva on her 30th birthday last year which was on December 4, 2022. A day later, she dropped pictures from the birthday/engagement party on social media inviting fans to join in her joy. She captioned her Instagram post, “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with... From this important day, I will never walk alone..."

Back then, in an interview with Times Of India, talking about her marriage, Divya said, "We haven’t set a date yet, but marriage will happen next year. Everything in my life has happened unplanned. For now, I just want to enjoy my life with him."

Meanwhile, Divya was earlier dating Varun Sood and the two were in a live-in relationship. They had announced their break-up last year. The two had started dating after appearing on the reality shows 'Ace of Space' and 'Splitsvilla'. During an interaction with Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol earlier this year on the show 'Couple of Things', Divya revealed that she felt like a lady with her fiance Apurva Padgaonkar but with Varun Sod she was felt like she was all over the place.