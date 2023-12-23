Bigg Boss 17: In a disturbing turn of events, Vicky Jain was seen attempting to raise his hand on Ankita on national television

In Pic: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain (Pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain tries to hit Ankita Lokhande, angry netizens react to the viral clip x 00:00

Bigg Boss 17: In the latest episode of the reality show, Vicky Jain was seen arguing with Abhishek Kumar over food items. Ankita Lokhande tried to intervene in the conversation, and a video of this episode is circulating online. In the clip, it is evident that Vicky got irritated with Ankita's behaviour. However, what happened next shocked both the housemates and viewers. In a disturbing turn of events, Vicky Jain was seen attempting to raise his hand on Ankita on national television.

This reaction left Ankita visibly upset and numb. Vicky's actions left Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey speechless, as they couldn't process what had just happened before their eyes. Honestly, this is not the first time Vicky has tried to silence the actress by saying hurtful and mean things.

Sharing the video on X, a Bigg Boss fan page said, "During argument, Vicky aggressively tried to get out of the blanket and it looked like he was trying to hit his wife Ankita Lokhande on national television (screaming face emojis)." As soon as this video got uploaded on X many users started reacting to it, showing their anger towards Vicky while sympathy towards the actress.

A user said, "Ankita ko bhi pta tha kya hone wala tha, but Ankita rishta hai krke chup reh gyi." "I think so, he does blackmail her as well. I have heard him saying to her many times “tujhe ghar Jana hai na” in arguments. It sounds like he will punish her after the show," wrote an angry user. A user while showing sympathy towrds the actress wrote, "Ankita is like , ek risha toot gya dusra tutega to log mujhe judge krenge , harsh reality of our society , sad she is just tolerating all this just for the sake of our so called society"

This came just few days after Ankita asked Vicky to take divorce from her. That fight between Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande caught the eyeballs of many. The two got into a fight after Vicky and wild card Ayesha Khan were seen joking about how "married people suffer a lot". This conversation made Ankita angry and she asked if Vicky wanted a divorce.

The fight began when Ayesha questioned Vicky about married life. Vicky replied with a joke and said that married men can never really reveal how much they suffer. Vicky said: “I can never really say how I feel. This is what married people, especially men go through. They can’t really tell what they really go through and what they suffer.”

Ayesha said that she will only marry because of her father. Replying to Vicky, Ankita said, “If your suffer so much then why are you with me. Let’s take a divorce, I don’t want to go back home with you.” “Vicky loves me but he isn’t offering me what I really want. I feel dominated by him at times,” she added while talking to Ayesha.