'Bigg Boss 17': K-Pop singer Aoora's family upset over mockery, less screen time

K-pop singer Aoora's 'kindness and innocence' is being made fun of inside the 'Bigg Boss 17' show because of the language barrier, according to a statement issued by his family

In Pic: Aoora and Salman Khan

Aoora entered as a wildcard in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 17'.

In a statement shared by a Bigg Boss update fanpage account @BiggBoss_Tak on X, the family said: "As his family and someone who knows him well, we are saddened by how his kindness and innocence are being mocked inside the house.”

Asking people to be kind to Aoora, the statement further read that the singer has trying his bit to connect despite the language barrier.

“He is a kind and caring person who believes in anyone nice to him. We firmly believe good vibes and love transcend language barriers. He has been trying to connect with everyone, understand them, and learn more.”

“It would be appreciated if everyone could respect his kindness and focus on enjoying the experience rather than engaging in mockery.”

Aoora’s family demanded more screen time for the singer.

“We are also upset that Aoora is not getting the screen time he deserves. Is it that he is not being considered as someone who can win this show? We strongly feel that he is more entertaining and interesting than many others inside the house,” they said.