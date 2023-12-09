Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan praises Ankita, Isha & Mannara, calls everyone else 'clueless'; K-pop singer Aoora to enter house

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has given a reality check to the entire ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house claiming that only three people are running the show and the rest housemates seem “clueless and lost”

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has given a reality check to the entire ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house claiming that only three people are running the show and the rest housemates seem “clueless and lost”.

In a promo shared by the channel, Salman is seen passing Ankita and Mannara Chopra. The Bhaijaan shared that Mannara Chopra doesn't like Ankita but that is not the case for the latter. Then he goes on to talk about Isha Malviya facing her past and present in the show.

Salman praises her for being brave and handling the situation beautifully. However, he then talks about other housemates. “Is ghar ko yeh 3 sirf chala eahe hain. Baaki sab log jo hai… Zyaadatar log clueless hai and lost lag rahe hai. Inke koi idea hi nahi ki kya ho raha hai. Inko lagta hai ke yeh log chaaye huye hai. Jo ki yeh nahi chaaye huye hai,” Salman said.

In another promo shared by the channel Salman is seen introducing Aoora on stage. K-pop singer Aoora, who will be seen entering the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, will be seen shaking-a-leg with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Aoora and Salman will be seen dancing on the number ‘Jeene ke hain chaar din’ from the 2004 film ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’. The two are even seen doing the hook step on the stage.

Salman asks if he is single and what kind of a partner he is looking for. To which, Aoora says “half sexy and half cute.” He then tells Salman that he loves him and also teaches the ‘Dabangg’ star Korean and how to make Korean hearts using fingers.

After Sunny’s elimination, currently, the house is left with 14 contestants, which include Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan, Samarth Jurel, and Mannara Chopra.

For those unfamiliar with the show's schedule, it airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. You can also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema and Jio TV.

(With Inputs IANS)