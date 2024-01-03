Bigg Boss 17: Captaincy task creates ruckus, Ankita Lokhande wins the race

After the heated nomination task, what followed to shake the contestants of Bigg Boss 17 was the captaincy task

Bigg Boss 17: After the heated nomination task, what followed to shake the contestants of Bigg Boss 17 was the captaincy task. In the promo shared by the channel, it looks like today the house is going to witness yet another drama with Bigg Boss giving the power into the hands of the ex-captain to choose the next one.

It appears that the contestants have to give pointers to the ex-captains Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya and Aaora to keep them in the race, and this is not going to be a cakewalk. However, we have a spoiler alert as we have learned that in a surprising turn of events, Ankita Lokhande has emerged as the new captain of the house in Bigg Boss Season 17. According to reports, the actress recently won the captaincy task. She joined the show with her husband, Vicky Jain.

During the captaincy task, Ankita showcased strategic acumen, cleverly safeguarding her coins and even managing to acquire some during a dispute between other contestants. As Ankita becomes the new captain with Vicky Jain by her side, it'll be interesting to see how she handles the responsibilities and challenges. Will she stay calm or lose control? How will other contestants react to her decisions? Can she survive the nominations and make it to the finale? Until then, fans can cheer for the actress’ success.



For the unversed, After Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan’s elimination, the house had yet another elimination yesterday. After Anurag Dobhal’s eviction, the house is left with 10 contestants, including Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Arun Mashettey, Aaoora, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, and new wildcard Ayesha Khan. For those unfamiliar with the show's schedule, it airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. Viewers can also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema and Jio TV. Salman Khan graced the show as a host on Friday and Saturday.