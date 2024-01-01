Bigg Boss 17: After his time on the Salman Khan show, Neil Bhatt opened up on all things BB, including Vicky Jain's game, the toxicity in the house, and more

In Pic: Neil Bhatt (Pic/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Neil Bhatt feels Vicky Jain resorts to picking fights: There is nothing more left for him to do on the show

Bigg Boss 17 is inching towards its final few weeks and well, 2023 sure did not end on a very good note for many as the house witnessed two evictions this weekend. Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan were eliminated from the show this week and after his time on the Salman Khan show, Neil opened up on all things BB, including Vicky Jain's game, the toxicity in the house, and more.

Talking to Indian Express, Neil spoke about Vicky's game and highlighted how he does not have anything to do in the house. Neil said, “I don’t think Vicky Jain’s game is on the right track, I had even mentioned earlier how his ways were manipulative but calm and composed. However, after his sabbatical, Vicky has become very exploitative of the situation. He is always resorting to picking a fight and taking it forward. There is nothing more left for Vicky to do on the show.”

Vicky Jain and his wife Ankita Lokhande are in the house, and the two are often seen fighting inside the house, arguing about several things. On multiple occasions, his behaviour has been labelled as ‘toxic’ by the fans and viewers of the show. Talking about the toxicity prevalent inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Neil further said, “I have always raised my voice against ill-treatment of women be it through Vicky or Abhishek. But I never directly went up to Vicky, as his misdeeds were never committed in front of me. But I have always explained to Abhishek how his ways are damaging him and his prospects of finding a person for himself or having respect amongst the audience.”

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek Kumar are among the top contestants of the season and receive a lot of love from fans from time to time. Neil further highlighted that either Munawar or Abhishek can take home the winner's trophy ‘if they mend their ways.’

For the unversed, Neil's wife Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt was also evicted from the house just last week, and as fans of the couple will have it, they believe that the evictions were unfair, and they deserved a chance on the show.