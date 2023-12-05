Bigg Boss 17 Day 51 Highlights: Munawar Faruqui debuts in Nomination list; Contestants to live in 'Mohalla' instead of 3 houses

Bigg Boss 17 Day 51 Highlights: After a dramatic and emotionally challenging Weekend Ka Vaar, today's episode was another rollercoaster for the housemates

After a dramatic and emotionally challenging Weekend Ka Vaar, today's episode was another rollercoaster for the housemates. The highlight of the episode was the nomination process, but it wasn't the only noteworthy event. The episode kicked off with Bigg Boss instructing the housemates to vacate all three houses.

Bigg Boss expressed his dissatisfaction, stating that the housemates weren't utilizing the three houses properly, rendering them useless. Consequently, he closed all three houses and instructed the contestants to reside in the mohalla.

Later in the episode, a nomination task unfolded. During the task, housemates had to throw coffee at the person they wanted to nominate. Neil Bhatt was given a special privilege as the coffee provider, and he had the authority to nominate anyone he wished. This task led to several arguments, but things took an ugly turn during Abhishek Kumar's nomination. The actor couldn't accept being nominated gracefully and ended up in fights with everyone.

In a surprising twist, Munawar Faruqui also faced nomination for the first time.

In the end, the contestants nominated for the week were Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Sana Raees, Khaanzaadi, Vicky Jain, and Neil Bhatt (who has been nominated for the entire season in place of Anurag).

During the last weekend ka Vaar, the ace director Karan Johar took Arun’s class and announced his immediate elimination for multiple rule violations.

This led to a massive breakdown. The entire house was torn apart as Sunny left.

Currently, the house is left with 14 contestants, which include Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan, Samarth Jurel, and Mannara Chopra.

For those unfamiliar with the show's schedule, it airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. You can also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema and Jio TV.