Bigg Boss 17: Evicted contestant Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt reveals the story behind the Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande slap controversy

Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt was the latest contestant to walk out of the Bigg Boss 17 house. The eviction was orchestrated by Isha Malviya, the current house captain, for breaking the rules of the house. This led Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt to take a final bow and make her exit from the house.

After leaving the house, Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt sat down for a quick conversation with Indian Express, where she talked about all things Bigg Boss 17. The ex-Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant shed light on the Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande slap controversy. Speaking about the incident, she said, "“I don’t know what exactly happened; Neil and Abhishek were talking about it. Abhishek confirmed with Anurag, and they said that Vicky actually did something like this,” she said, adding, “Even I was very shocked, but it is between them. It was absolutely wrong, but I would not want to comment on anything further. They can only comment on other people’s relationships. I feel, they consider marriage as a joke. The way they commented on me and Neil… However, if Ankita doesn’t find it wrong when he is making fun of his own wife, then we should respect her.”

About Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt's eviction

Speaking about her eviction, Aishwarya said, "I wanted to win the trophy, but I got eliminated for breaking rules, so I am very disappointed. It was a very unfair decision from Isha. She has always been very clear with her stand, so I was hopeful that she would not take my name. I have never broken a rule, may be I was a strong competitor, and she chose to evict me. She has just gotten very overconfident.”

Talking about the rivalry shared between her and Vicky-Ankita, she said, “It was an old friendship that turned into rivalry inside the Bigg Boss house. We were told that we were fighting with Vicky-Ankita just for the cameras. But there was a difference of opinion. Vicky always tries to be a leader, but we never gave in to being his subjects. I made it very clear that I could not be Vicky’s puppet. He tried very hard to convince Neil, but Vicky means nothing to me.”