Bigg Boss 17: In the upcoming episode, Munawar loses his calm over Mannara after she taunts Ayesha calling her the comedian's 'outsider friend'

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui loses calm on Mannara Chopra, breaks BB property x 00:00

Ever since Ayesh Khan stepped into the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wild card entrant, contestant and comedian Munawar Faruqui has been in the limelight and making headlines. Now, Munawar will once again grab headlines as he will be seen losing his calm over Mannara Chopra in the upcoming episode. He loses his calm after Mannara mentions his “outside friend.”

In the upcoming episode, Mannara will be seen telling Vicky that she isn’t the same Mannara who came inside the house.

“Main toh bhikaran ho gayi yaar.”

Munawar, who is sitting in the garden area with Ayesha Khan, then replies to Mannara by saying, “You think this is very classy.”

Mannara says no, "It is very trashy."

Ayesha gets into the fight and says that she is playing the game not individually but with the help of others. Mannara then replies that Ayesha should have come in the next season and added, "Aap kiska sahara lekar aayi hai? Agle saal aati na individually, jaise unke bahaar ke friend shayad individually bahar se aayegi (With whose support have you arrived here? Next year you come by yourself, like one of his friends who might enter the house on her own)!"

Munawar loses his cool and walks towards Mannara asking: “What is wrong with you? Kaun bahar cheez hai (Who is the outside material)?" and then breaks a glass vase kept on the table. He adds that she should not bring her into all this.

To which, Mannara replies, “Main laungi. Mainai kuch galat nahi bola (I will bring it up. I haven't said anything wrong). Munawar even tells Mannara to shut up in front of everyone in the house.

Munawar Faruqui has been making headlines ever since his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wild card contestant. Ayesha left the Bigg Boss clan and everyone who follows the show dumbfounded with her claims of Munawar 'two-timing' her. Following the revelation, Munawar was seen breaking down and admitting to cheating on her. Although now it looks like everything is fine between the two,

Talking to IANS about Munawar, Ayesha before entering had said, “He had lied. Two-timing is a small word. I don’t know how many ‘timings’ he has done. This is the information that I have. That I know of. He used to talk to so many girls… You are saying ‘I love you’ to one and to another you are saying ‘You are worth marrying’, you are also saying ‘don’t leave me and go’ to someone else.”