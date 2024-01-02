With the new year, there will be some new dynamics in the Bigg Boss 17 house. After three back-to-back eliminations, Bigg Boss is back with yet another nomination task

In Pic: Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar

With the new year, there will be some new dynamics in the Bigg Boss 17 house. After three back-to-back eliminations, Bigg Boss is back with yet another nomination task. In the promo shared by the channel, it looks like Munawar Faruqui and Arun Mashetty will have a war of words.



In the promo, it can be seen that Samrth Jurel nominates Munawar Faruqui, and later, the comedian takes Arun's name in the nomination. After Munawar takes his name, Arun is seen taking revenge by putting the comedian in danger. This nomination turns personal when the two start arguing. The fight further escalates, leading Munawar to provoke Arun to hit him. In one corner of the house, Munawar and Arun are having an argument, while in another corner, ex-flames Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya are having yet another fight. In this altercation, Abhishek is seen warning the actress to stay away from Samarth, as he is not good for her. Meanwhile, Isha is brushing him off with hurtful words.

Later, Abhishek is seen breaking down in tears as he tries to talk to Vicky Jain. With so much being revealed in the promos, we are excited to see what is next to come. The Bigg Boss house is testing each contestant one after the other, and these dramas are not stopping anytime soon. With this, it will be fun to see what happens in the upcoming episode.

After Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan’s elimination, the house had yet another elimination yesterday. After Anurag Dobhal’s eviction the house is left with 10 contestants, including Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Arun Mashettey, Aaoora, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, and new wildcard Ayesha Khan. For those unfamiliar with the show's schedule, it aired from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. Viewers could also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema and Jio TV. Salman Khan graced the show as a host on Friday and Saturday.