Breaking News
Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of hacked social media accounts get recovered
Mumbai: ‘Low Gokhale bridge wall is a danger to all’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: 4,632 registered voters are over 100 years old in Mumbai suburbs, says Collector
Thane Crime Branch busts major drug factory in Varanasi
Mumbai: Four contract killers arrested from Gorai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss 17 alum Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt expecting a baby Reports
<< Back to Elections 2024

Bigg Boss 17 alum Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt expecting a baby: Reports

Updated on: 19 March,2024 02:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The latest news circulating the Bigg Boss 17 participants is that they are expecting their first child together. However, there has been no confirmation of the same

Bigg Boss 17 alum Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt expecting a baby: Reports

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma

Listen to this article
Bigg Boss 17 alum Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt expecting a baby: Reports
x
00:00

Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt recently collapsed during rehearsals for her dance routine on the Dance Deewaane show's Holi event. Aishwarya, who became known from her stint on Bigg Boss 17, took a moment to express gratitude to her fans and supporters for their care and concern, reassuring them that she's recovering well.


Aishwarya shared an update about her health on her Instagram stories, where she wrote, " Hi everyone, First of all thank you for all the support and concern I've received for what happened during my performance. Wanted to let you'll know that I'm fine Your support and love keeps me going.".


Are Bigg Boss 17 participants Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt expecting a baby?


Despite the chatter, Aishwarya's relationship with her husband remains strong and unaffected. The latest news circulating is that they are expecting their first child. Bollywood Life disclosed," There are possibilities that Aishwarya is expecting her first baby with Neil Bhatt. The couple are extremely happy with each other and of course like every couple they do have the desire to start a family of their own. And it looks like this is the right time. The couple is not making it public and are waiting for the right time to make an announcement".

About the couple's stint on Bigg Boss 17

Aishwarya Sharma, fresh out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, participated in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 almost immediately with her husband Neil Bhatt. They entered the show as a couple. Aishwarya and Neil are among the most loved pairs on television. The actors were co-stars in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love while working on the daily soap. 

In an interview with Mid-Day.com before entering the Bigg Boss 17 house, Aishwarya shared her expectations from the reality show. She said, "My only expectation from Bigg Boss 17 is to win the show. I don't know whether I'll win the trophy, but there's no harm in dreaming big. This is my dream and I hope it comes true."

Aishwarya and Neil first met on the sets of their daily soap, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. They played the lead pair. The couple got married in November 2021. Aishwarya left the show this year to explore different opportunities. She participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

television news TV updates TV News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK