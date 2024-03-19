The latest news circulating the Bigg Boss 17 participants is that they are expecting their first child together. However, there has been no confirmation of the same

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt recently collapsed during rehearsals for her dance routine on the Dance Deewaane show's Holi event. Aishwarya, who became known from her stint on Bigg Boss 17, took a moment to express gratitude to her fans and supporters for their care and concern, reassuring them that she's recovering well.

Aishwarya shared an update about her health on her Instagram stories, where she wrote, " Hi everyone, First of all thank you for all the support and concern I've received for what happened during my performance. Wanted to let you'll know that I'm fine Your support and love keeps me going.".

Are Bigg Boss 17 participants Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt expecting a baby?

Despite the chatter, Aishwarya's relationship with her husband remains strong and unaffected. The latest news circulating is that they are expecting their first child. Bollywood Life disclosed," There are possibilities that Aishwarya is expecting her first baby with Neil Bhatt. The couple are extremely happy with each other and of course like every couple they do have the desire to start a family of their own. And it looks like this is the right time. The couple is not making it public and are waiting for the right time to make an announcement".

About the couple's stint on Bigg Boss 17

Aishwarya Sharma, fresh out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, participated in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 almost immediately with her husband Neil Bhatt. They entered the show as a couple. Aishwarya and Neil are among the most loved pairs on television. The actors were co-stars in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love while working on the daily soap.

In an interview with Mid-Day.com before entering the Bigg Boss 17 house, Aishwarya shared her expectations from the reality show. She said, "My only expectation from Bigg Boss 17 is to win the show. I don't know whether I'll win the trophy, but there's no harm in dreaming big. This is my dream and I hope it comes true."

Aishwarya and Neil first met on the sets of their daily soap, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. They played the lead pair. The couple got married in November 2021. Aishwarya left the show this year to explore different opportunities. She participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.