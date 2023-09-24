Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan hints at new challenges as he dons three avatars, premiere date announced

Bigg Boss 17: The latest season of the show will start on October 15. The announcement was made with a series of interesting promos

Bigg Boss 17 will commence on October 15 Salman Khan will return as the host of the show The actor, in a series of interesting promos, has hinted at new challenges

Weeks after Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended, the television version of the reality game show is all set to premiere. Salman Khan will return as the host for the 17th season of the popular long-running reality show. On Saturday night, the makers of the show revealed the premiere date along with an interesting promo featuring the superstar.

The new promo reveals that Bigg Boss 17 will commence on October 15 from 9 pm onwards. Like every year, the show will be launched with a grand event where every contestant will be introduced in style. The show will air on Colors TV and will stream through the day on Jio Cinema app. The show will air at 10 pm from Monday to Friday and at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Talking about the latest promos of the show, Salman Khan appears in three different roles- a commando, a poet, and a detective. The actor said that the audience has only witnessed one eye of Bigg Boss so far, but in the upcoming season they will get to see his three avatars. The first is Dil (heart), the second is dimaag (brain) and the third is dum (strength).

Like every year, this year too the makers will bring in exciting twists in the game and make it a challenging experience for housemates. "Dil Dimaag aur Dum ka hoga yeh game. Par yeh game nahi hoga sab keliye same to same," suggests the promo videos, that hint that the game is going to be tougher and more entertaining, this time.

Towards the end, Salman Khan hinted at the upcoming twist, he said, "Lekin usse pehle Bigg Boss lenge ishq ke kai imtehaan aur machayenge bawaal, correct!" (Bigg Boss will take many tests of love and create havoc).

According to sources, the event will feature a couple's theme this year and will premiere in mid-October. Ankita Lokhande,Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Indira Krishna, Arjit Taneja, and Aishwarya Sharma are among the well-known television personalities who are set to be locked up. Bebika Dhurve, Indira Krishna, Falaaq Naaz, and Abhishek Kumar, are the others who are expected to join Salman Khan's show.