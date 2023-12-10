‘Bigg Boss 17’: Vicky Jain indulges in a heated argument with Arun Mahshetty and Abhishek Kumar

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Arun Mahshetty, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande will be seen engaging in a war of words. In the upcoming episode, going by the promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Arun and Vicky are seen having a heated exchange over cleaning

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Arun Mahshetty, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande will be seen engaging in a war of words. In the upcoming episode, going by the promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Arun and Vicky are seen having a heated exchange over-cleaning.

The promo begins with Arun asking Vicky to clean. However, Vicky responds saying: “Chutti ka din hai.” Arun then calls Vicky: “Paltu”, to which the latter responds with “chugli.” Then Vicky is seen wearing a cap, to which Arun is heard saying: “Special service ke liye aa gaya kya time.”

To those who don’t know, Vicky has addressed a personal hair problem in the show and even confessed to wearing a “hair system.” After the exchange between Arun and Vicky, Ankita comes in support of her husband. She is heard telling Arun: “yeh personal cheez hai aap badtameezi mat kijiye.” Arun refuses to listen and responds: “I don’t care what you think.”

After facing body shaming by Arun Mahshetty, Vicky Jain was age-shamed by Abhishek Kumar in ‘Bigg Boss 17’. An argument broke out between Vicky and Abhishek over their duties in the house. Abhishek had asked Vicky to help in arranging washed utensils to which the latter declined and said: “I have already been doing a lot of work and I'm done with my duties for today.”

Vicky reconfirms with Arun that in the morning Abhishek agreed he would arrange the washed utensils but now he's retracting. During their argument, Abhishek starts age-shaming Vicky and calls him “boring” and in return, Vicky calls Abhishek “kamchor” and “a looser”. Amid all this Abhishek age-shames Vicky.

However, Vicky then replies to him saying “I'll see you when you're 40 I'm at least successful”. Abhishek keeps repeating why does he keep getting offended about his age to Vicky.

After Sana Raees’s elimination, currently, the house is left with 14 contestants, which include, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra and new wild card Aoora

For those unfamiliar with the show's schedule, it airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. You can also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema and Jio TV.

