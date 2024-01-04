Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain picks a fight with Ankita Lokhande over her captaincy, calls her 'badtameez'

In the new promo for the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain picks a fight with Ankita Lokhande. The actress was seen accusing Vicky Jain of being jealous that she had obtained the captaincy instead of him

Bigg Boss 17 is a rollercoaster of emotions like no other. The house has been in a tizzy due to multiple fights emerging between couples like Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Samarth Jurel, and Isha Malviya. In the recent episode, Vicky Jain was seen asking Isha Malviya to make his wife, Ankita Lokhande, the new captain of the house.

Vicky Jain picks a fight with Ankita Lokhande

In the new promo for the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain picks a fight with Ankita Lokhande. The actress was seen accusing Vicky Jain of being jealous that she had obtained the captaincy instead of him. It all began when Ankita asked her husband, Vicky, to finish his house duties. The latter responded in a rude manner to Ankita, which irked her; she said, "Aap [Vicky Jain] aur Abhishek [Kumar] garden (kardijiye). [You and Abhishek Kumar should clean the garden area." Responding to Ankita, Vicky said, "Jab rahega hum karlenge. [We will do it when we have to]. Objecting to the rude manner with which he said those words, Ankita said, "Captain ki izzat kijiye aap [You must respect the captain]." After which, Vicky Jain said, "Captain ki izzat captain ke bartav par hogi. [We will respect the captain, as per the captain's behaviour."]

Ankita Lokhande got fired up, and the conversation turned into an argument. The clip ended with Ankita accusing Vicky of being jealous. She said, "Yahi hai teri asliyat. Jal kukda. [This is your reality. Jealous].”

Take a look at the promo:

Previously on Bigg Boss 17

During the captaincy task, Ankita showcased strategic acumen, cleverly safeguarding her coins and even managing to acquire some during a dispute between other contestants. As Ankita becomes the new captain with Vicky Jain by her side, it'll be interesting to see how she handles the responsibilities and challenges. Will she stay calm or lose control? How will other contestants react to her decisions? Can she survive the nominations and make it to the finale? Until then, fans can cheer for the actress’ success.

For the unversed, After Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan’s elimination, the house had yet another elimination yesterday. After Anurag Dobhal’s eviction, the house is left with 10 contestants, including Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Arun Mashettey, Aaoora, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, and new wildcard Ayesha Khan. For those unfamiliar with the show's schedule, it airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. Viewers can also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema and Jio TV. Salman Khan graced the show as a host on Friday and Saturday.