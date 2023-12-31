Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Veteran Bollywood superstar Dharmendra graced the show while Salman announced double elimination

Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar highlights

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Dharmendra celebrates New Year with contestants; Salman announces double elimination

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Veteran Bollywood superstar Dharmendra, who had recently appeared in the theatrical film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, made an appearance in the reality television show ‘Bigg Boss 17’.



The new episode, showed the veteran actor dancing to ‘Jamal Kudu’. This song was used as the entry song for his son, Bobby Deol, in the recently released Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’. The show also welcomed singer Mika Singh and Salman Khan, along with Salman's brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan. In the episode, Dharmendra tried to balance a glass on his palm, and others joined in the fun. Salman attempted to balance the glass on his head, and as it fell, he skillfully caught it with his hands. Sohail Khan and Mika Singh also replicated the step and joined in the lighthearted moment.



Krushna Abhishek requested Arbaaz to sing a song. In response, the newlywed Arbaaz had sung ‘Tere mast mast do nein.’ Then, the guests had engaged in some ‘sheron shairi.’ They concluded their masti by performing Salman Khan’s ‘Dhink chikka’ song. As the episode progressed, Salman had the contestants meet Dharmendra. Chintu, aka Samarth Jurel, who loved to mimic the veteran actor, enacted him in front of Dharmendra. The contestants then paid tribute to the actor with a special performance in which they all danced to his famous songs.



Everything had been going on a happy note, but then the episode took an emotional turn when Salman Khan announced Rinku Dhawan’s eviction. Further, as mentioned earlier, the double drama unfolded when the contestants found out about the second elimination, which was of Neil Bhatt. Just a week after his wife Aishwarya Sharma got out, Neil bid farewell to the house.



After Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan’s elimination, the house was left with 11 contestants, including Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Arun Mashettey, Aaoora, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, and new wildcard Ayesha Khan. For those unfamiliar with the show's schedule, it aired from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. Viewers could also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema and Jio TV. Salman Khan graced the show as a host on Friday and Saturday.

(With Inputs IANS)



