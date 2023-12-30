Salman Khan gave a piece of his mind to contestants Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan scolds Ayesha Khan for using Munawar, influencer faints; Bhaijaan enter the house x 00:00

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: In today's episode the contestants received a reality check, and as every Saturday, Salman Khan came to school the housemates for the mistakes they had made during the week. The episode started on a light note with Sohail Khan and the newly married Arbaaz Khan gracing the screen, having a chill session where Sohail shared the news of Arbaaz's wedding with the housemates. Later, the two brothers engaged in some 'tang Khichai.'

However, Salman then gave a piece of his mind to contestants Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode. The actor confronted them and questioned their motive for being on the show. He criticized their behavior in front of the audience and probed about the nature of their relationship.

The ‘Sultan’ star asked Ayesha: “Ayesha, maqsad kya tha iss show me aane ka?" Ayesha replied that she wanted an apology. Salman then threw an even more intense question: “Apology aapko chahiye national television pe? Every couple goes through fights. But not like this on national television.”

He then asked Munawar: “You say so much in stand-up comedy. But you can’t utter a word here?” The actor added: “The way your relationship is being seen, it’s not at all about anger. Yeh kya game chal raha hai?”

As the drama unfolded, Ayesha broke down in tears and was seen being consoled by Ankita. Munawar went to talk to her, but she was not in the mood to talk to him and told him to go away. She said: “Shakal mat dikhana. Aaj ke baad zindagi bhar shakal mat dikhana apna.”

After that, Ayesha fainted yet again, and what happened next was just surprising. She was taken to the medical room, and the drama led Salman Khan to enter the house and explain everything to the housemates.

After Aishwarya Sharma’s elimination, the house was left with 13 contestants, including Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Aaoora, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, and new wildcard Ayesha Khan.

For those unfamiliar with the show's schedule, it aired from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. Viewers could also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema and Jio TV. Salman Khan graced the show as a host on Friday and Saturday.