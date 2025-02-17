Bigg Boss 18: After almost a month of Karan Veer Mehra's victory, Abhishek Malhan, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up, has talked about the grand decision.

In Pic: Abhishek Malhan

Karan Veer Mehra became the centre of all news as he lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 18. While his win brought happiness to many, Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal's fans were left disappointed. Many called the show biased and fixed after Karan Veer won the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Now, after almost a month of Karan's victory, Abhishek Malhan, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up, has talked about the grand decision.

Abhishek Malhan reacts to Karan Veer Mehra’s win

In a conversation with News 18, Abhishek Malhan shared that he always thought that Karan, Vivian, and Rajat would be the top three, and that is what happened, but he didn't watch the entire season because there were a lot of fights.

While reacting to Karan Veer's win, Abhishek said, “I was sure that Rajat wouldn’t win the show. I also thought that they introduced Vivian as the winner of the show. He was being called ‘Ladla beta.’ If Vivian had won, everyone would have called the show rigged."

“I have a friend who is also close to Karan Veer, and I told him long back that he was going to win the show. When Karan finally won, he texted, ‘How did you know?’ See, Rajat could not have won the show. Vivian must have received good votes, but people would have called the show rigged then. Therefore, Karan was the choice. And, he deserved it also. He did very well," he further continued.

Further in the interview, Abhishek talked about how the show has given a major push to his career, expressed his gratitude, and said, "When I entered the Bigg Boss house, I thought I could stay there for a week or two. I had no clue that this step would change my life so much. I always thank Bigg Boss that it gave me that push. People got to know me more. It increased my family on YouTube and Instagram. Bigg Boss has been wonderful. But I also understand that it does not do that for everyone."

About Karan Veer Mehra’s win in Bigg Boss 18

Karan Veer Mehra won Bigg Boss 18, defeating Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal, but his win wasn’t well-received by many. The actor, in conversation with us at Mid-day, reacted to all such allegations and opened up about doing a podcast with Elvish Yadav, Rajat Dalal’s angry post against him, why he gave Vivian Dsena’s party a miss, and much more. Read Karan's reaction here.