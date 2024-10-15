Afreen Khan was announced as the 'Time God'; Avinash Mishra's arrogant attitude started becoming a problem for his own friend

Another day in the Bigg Boss house, and yet again, we witnessed Avinash Mishra's tireless attempts to imitate contestants from previous years. At times, it felt like he was trying to copy Asim Riaz, but on the other hand, we could also see shades of Abhishek Kumar in him. Yesterday's episode took an interesting turn when Afreen Khan was announced as the 'Time God.' Meanwhile, Avinash Mishra's arrogant attitude started becoming a problem for his own friend, Eisha Singh. So, here’s what happened in Yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 18 and a quick review of what worked and what didn’t.

What Happened in Bigg Boss 18 Day 8

Yesterday’s episode started with Avinash, Eisha, and Alice Kaushik, friends who were caught in an argument. The trouble intensified when Alice called out Eisha for her behaviour. Being a girl's girl, they sorted out their differences, but Avinash Mishra's arrogant behaviour didn’t sit well with them. They were quick to call him out for disrespecting Shilpa Shirodkar, who is serious about her stance in the house.

Later in the episode, Avinash Mishra became a pain for the housemates. First, he got into an argument with Karan Veer Mehra, followed by a war of words with Shilpa, but it didn’t end there. He was foolish enough to argue with Vivian Dsena, who was quick to put him in his place. Vivian stated that if Avinash worked last, he would also eat last.

The highlight of the day came later in the episode when Bigg Boss literally changed things up by announcing the new concept of the 'Time God' instead of a captain. The 'Time God' controls everything in the house, and as the saying goes, “sumdi mein nikal lena,” that’s exactly how Afreen Khan became the Time God, and it was impressive.

What Worked and What Didn't Work in Yesterday's Episode

Avinash’s unnecessary poking came across as desperate. It was evident that he just wanted to grab attention, so that’s a big thumbs down. He has been behaving like this for a while, and honestly, this is not what Bigg Boss viewers are looking for. On the other hand, Afreen Khan becoming the 'Time God' was impressive. We are hands down amazed by his gameplay. Even after having multiple fights and arguments, he made sure his name was safe and won the title of the first Time God of the Bigg Boss house.