Today's episode had some genuine muddas, an interesting nomination task, and some good confrontations. While Gunratan Sadavarte had to leave the house, Avinash Mishra received some fruitful advice

In Pic: Vivian Dsena & Gunratan Sadavarte

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 18 Day 9 & 10 Review: It takes a wake-up call for housemates to go against Vivian Dsena; Gunratan exits show amid court case x 00:00

Vivian Dsena is Bigg Boss's ladla or the housemates'? Well, we are still figuring it out. Day 9 and 10 in the 'Bigg Boss' house were a little more dramatic than the other days. Today's episode had some genuine muddas, an interesting nomination task, and some good confrontations. While Gunratan Sadavarte had to leave the house, Avinash Mishra received some fruitful advice from Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik. Vivian Dsena also fought with Rajat Dalal over a rather silly topic. So before we dive into what worked and what didn’t, here’s what happened in today's episode of 'Bigg Boss 18'.

What happened in 'Bigg Boss' Day 9 & 10

The episode started with Time God Afreen Khan distributing duties among contestants. As usual, Avinash argued, which led the entire house to go against him and call him out for being rigid. This prompted Vivian to talk to Eisha Singh, asking her to explain things to Avinash. Later, Eisha and Alice expressed their concerns to Avinash.

Bigg Boss then called Gunratan into the confession room and informed him that, due to an ongoing court case, he would have to leave the house for now. Vivian Dsena had a silly fight with Rajat Dalal over letting Chahat use the washroom, which became a big enough issue for the housemates to intervene, but no one did until Bigg Boss stepped in. Surprisingly, Sara Afreen still managed to find loopholes to back Vivian, which was unexpected.

Later in the episode, 'Bigg Boss 18' had its second nomination, where Afreen Khan became the 'sanchalak'. The task involved boarding a train with a food item. The power to give the food item in the first round was with the first two nominated contestants chosen by Time God. In each subsequent round, two contestants got out and gained the power to give the food item. Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bame, Tajinder Bagga, and Viral Bhabhi, among others, were nominated in the task.

What worked and what didn’t

To be honest, today's episode of 'Bigg Boss 18' was the best so far—spice, drama, and valid muddas, the housemates had it all. But did they manage to capitalize on it? Sadly, no. While the contestants were quick to call out Avinash Mishra for his mistakes, they chose to stay silent when the radar was on Vivian Dsena. It took a wake-up call from Bigg Boss to make the contestants speak up against Vivian. Still, Sara Afreen chose to be his puppet, trying to defend him.

Vivian Dsena, on the other hand, looked quite foolish trying to justify himself when he fought with Rajat about letting Chahat use the washroom. Gunratan leaving the house was a sad twist, as he was emerging as an entertaining character. It will be interesting to see if he returns to the show.