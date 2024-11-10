Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee questioned Vivian's commitment to his duties as Time God and pointed fingers at Avinash Mishra for not fulfilling his own responsibilities

In Pic: Digvijay and Avinash

Bigg Boss 18’s new episode featured a fresh wave of drama. After Arfeen Khan's eviction, the dynamics in the house shifted noticeably. Just two episodes back, Sara Arfeen, Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, and Vivian Dsena were at odds, but in today’s episode, they celebrated Sara's birthday like one big family. As the episode progressed, Digvijay Rathee questioned Vivian's commitment to his duties as Time God and pointed fingers at Avinash Mishra for not fulfilling his own responsibilities. The episode took an interesting turn with the ration task.

Detailed Synopsis of Bigg Boss 18 New Episode

The episode started with Ravi Kishan meeting the housemates during a 'Hae Daiya with Ravi Bhaiya' session. He first discussed the events of the past week, then kicked off an engaging task where housemates, blindfolded, had to taste various items and describe them to a partner. After Ravi’s exit, the episode continued with the usual drama, as housemates gathered to celebrate Sara Arfeen’s birthday. The big surprise came when Vivian presented her with a cake.

Later, Digvijay Rathee clashed with Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra over bathroom duties. This, however, was short-lived as the real excitement came with the ration task, which left contestants intrigued by Bigg Boss’s various bargaining options. But did you think the task would end smoothly? The episode saw a heated coffee-and-chai debate, as Vivian and Avinash proposed sacrificing five items each from the daily ration for coffee and chai. This led to a major argument that will likely carry over into tomorrow’s episode.

What Worked and What Didn’t in Today’s Episode

Today's episode didn't feature anything particularly standout. Digvijay seemed to provoke Avinash and Vivian intentionally, as he was heard telling Rajat Dalal, “Maje lete hai.” The ration task, however, did add some intrigue, and the episode’s ending succeeded in keeping viewers hooked to see how the drama unfolds in the next episode.

All about 'Bigg Boss 18'

After Arfeen Khan’s elimination from the house, Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrra M Banerji, Chum Darang, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, and Sara Arfeen are the remaining contestants of the Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 18'.