Bigg Boss makers are all set to return to TV with another season of the reality show. With the premiere date being October 6, the excitement around Salman Khan's show has reached new heights. The loyal fans of the controversial series just can't keep calm as they want to know everything, from the theme, date, and time, to who all are going to enter the house this year. With so much buzz surrounding the new season, we have decided to make your work a little easier and have collected all the information you need to know before you plug into the channel on October 6th.

The date, time, and the new promo of the show

Salman Khan has announced the premiere date for the new season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 18'. Colors TV took to their official Instagram account and dropped a video announcement, revealing that the clock is ticking and the best time of the year is near as 'Bigg Boss' will have its grand premiere on October 6th at 9 PM.

The theme for Salman Khan’s reality show 'Bigg Boss 18'

This year, the theme of 'Bigg Boss 18' will revolve around the future. Earlier, it was reported that the theme would also be reflected in the design of the house and the alteration in the format. The promo for season 18 also shows Salman Khan talking about how 'Bigg Boss' will expose the future of the contestants, and this time it will be ‘Time Ka Taandav.’

Tentative contestant list of Bigg Boss 18

The makers are yet to confirm the final set of contestants for Bigg Boss 18. However, a lot of names have started making the rounds on the internet. The prominent names include Karan Veer Mehra, Nyrra Banerji, Chaahat Pandey, Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra, Nia Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sameera Reddy, Dolly Chaiwala, Karan Patel, and Isha Koppikar, among others.

Teaser of Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 18'

Earlier, the makers of 'Bigg Boss 18' announced its new season with a short teaser hinting at what's in store for the participants of the reality show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The 10-second clip shared by Colors TV teases a new twist where time will play a key role. The caption read, “Hogi entertainment ki poori wish jab Time Ka Taandav lekar aayega Bigg Boss mein ek naya twist. Are you ready for Season 18? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, jald hi, #Colors aur @JioCinema par.”