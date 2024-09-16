The statement by Salman Khan’s legal team read, “This is to inform that neither Mr. Salman Khan nor any of his affiliated companies or teams are organizing any upcoming concerts, appearances in the USA in 2024"

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has warned of legal action against fake advertisements about him performing in the US. The actor took to his social media and shared a statement with the caption, “Official Notice!” The statement was a quote by his legal representatives after fake reports about the actor’s visit abroad surfaced.

Salman Khan’s team releases statement amid fake reports of his US visit

The statement by Salman’s legal team read, “This is to inform that neither Mr. Salman Khan nor any of his affiliated companies or teams are organizing any upcoming concerts, appearances in the USA in 2024. Any claims suggesting that Mr. Khan will be performing are completely false. Please do not trust any emails, messages, or advertisements promoting such events. Legal action will be taken against anyone found falsely using Mr. Salman Khan's name for fraudulent purposes.”

Salman Khan’s upcoming projects

Salman will be seen headlining 'Sikandar'. The film marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. In May 2024, the production house officially announced that Rashmika Mandanna was also a part of the film.

Salman will also be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by SRK. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. An official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ to have high-intensity action sequences

Murugadoss considers these sequences as the film’s highlight and is planning to mount them on a grand scale. A source revealed to Mid-day, “The first is an aerial action set-piece that sees Salman suspended from a height as he engages in hand-to-hand combat. Its choreography will blend aerial acrobatics with close-quarters combat. This scene, which also includes special effects, is expected to be one of the most visually stunning parts of the movie.”

While the second scene in question is an elaborate car chase, complete with cars exploding and high-speed crashes, the third is the climactic battle. “Here, Salman’s character will have a face-off with the primary antagonist in a brutal brawl. The director wants it to be raw and bloody,” added the source.