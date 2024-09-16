Earlier this month, Salman Khan was spotted shooting for the promo of ‘Bigg Boss 18’. As per reports, the theme for the show will revolve around the past, present and future

The makers of ‘Bigg Boss 18’ announced its new season with a teeny tiny teaser hinting at what’s in store for those participating in the reality show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The 10-second clip shared by Colors TV teases a new twist where time will play a key role. The caption read, “Hogi entertainment ki poori wish jab Time Ka Taandav lekar aayega Bigg Boss mein ek naya twist. Are you ready for Season 18? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, jald hi, #Colors aur @JioCinema par.”

Theme for Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Bigg Boss 18’

A source informed India Today, "The theme of Bigg Boss 18 will revolve around the past, present and future. Salman had a fun time shooting with the team. In the promo, which is expected to go live by the end of the month, fans will see him talk about these timelines. This would also be encapsulated further in the design of the house and the alteration in the format.”

Salman Khan's sweetest interaction with an elderly fan on 'Bigg Boss 18' set

Earlier this month, Salman Khan was spotted shooting for the promo of ‘Bigg Boss 18’ where he interacted with an elderly female fan. Salman was all suited up as he stepped out after the shoot. The fan happily expressed herself to the superstar and asked him for a saree as Ganesh Chaturthi was around the corner. She also said that she prayed for his well-being and told him not to go to jail. He promised her he would not go back.

Salman Khan’s upcoming projects

Salman will be seen headlining 'Sikandar'. The film marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. In May 2024, the production house officially announced that Rashmika Mandanna was also a part of the film.

Salman will also be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by SRK. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. An official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.