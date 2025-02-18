Edin Rose, who was with her friend felt her safety was threatened while travelling in an autorickshaw in Mumbai. She had to stop her ride at the Juhu police station to let the law take its course

Edin Rose Pic/Instagram

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Edin Rose took to her Instagram stories and shared a horrifying ordeal, claiming that she was followed by a drunk man in a Jaguar in Mumbai. Edin, who was with her friend felt her safety was threatened while travelling in an autorickshaw in Mumbai. She stated that she had to stop her ride at the Juhu police station to let the law take its course.

Edin Rose was followed by a drunk man in Mumbai

Edin asserted that she was wearing a full tracksuit with a face mask and hit back at anyone trying to moral police her over the incident. She wrote, “I have been staying in Mumbai from 2020, and never ever have I felt unsafe in this city, at any hour of the night. Me and a girlfriend were going in a rickshaw from Juhu to Bandra. A man in a Jaguar, drank followed us for 20 mins, swerving right to left because he’s intoxicated and going with us to wherever we were headed."

She added, “This man not only jeopardized everyone’s safety on the road with his drunk driving but also made sure to make us know that he’s not going to back off, even when we recorded his face and his number plate he was persistent.”

Edin takes a dig at India’s Got Latent row

After explaining that she had to stop her auto at the Juhu police station, Edin took a dig at those participating in the India’s Got Latent row mocking Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina. She wrote, "Sab jo latent latent kar rahe ho, aurato ki suraksha par dhyan do, this man was in a jaguar and comes from money and has the audacity to be a relentless creep, even when he knows he's being recorded. Instead of teaching your daughters not to be out, why don't you teach your sons how to behave in public, so that us women can actually feel safe?"

Edin Rose, who is an actor by profession entered Bigg Boss 18 as a wildcard contestant. She was evicted after merely three weeks on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.