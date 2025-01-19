A report suggested Akshay and Salman would have reunited after Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and getting nostalgic. However, that didn't happen because Salman Khan didn't show up on time

In Pic: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 18 finale: Akshay Kumar & Veer Pahariya leave set after Salman Khan didn’t show up x 00:00

Bigg Boss 18 finale will take place today, and the shoot of the ultimate showdown has started. It was reported that Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya would join Salman Khan on stage, and pictures of the Sky Force team reaching Film City were also out. Now, reports suggest that both Akshay and Veer left the set without shooting as Salman Khan didn't show up on time.

A report in HT suggested that Akshay and Veer had come on the sets of Bigg Boss 18 to promote Sky Force, which would have seen Akshay and Salman reuniting after Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and getting nostalgic. However, that didn't happen because Salman Khan didn't show up on time. A source shared, "Being as punctual as he is, Akshay turned up on the set for his shoot at the scheduled time, around 2:15 PM. But Salman hadn't come by then. Akshay waited for an hour for Salman to arrive, but he had a trial screening of Jolly LLB 3 in his schedule. Thus, after waiting for an hour, Akshay returned without even shooting for the show."

The source further revealed, “Akshay and Salman eventually spoke, and Akshay told him that he had to leave for a prior commitment. Salman also said that he hopes to have him on the show some other time.”

When and where to watch the finale episode

The grand night will air on Colors TV, and at the same time, the episode will stream on JioCinema on January 19, 2025, starting at 9:30 PM. Reports suggest that the finale episode will be about three hours long, packed with drama, nostalgia, and thrilling performances.

Check out the results of the Mid-Day poll

The contestants who are in the race to win the trophy are Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, and Rajat Dalal. While the audience verdict is yet to come, Mid-Day readers have given their verdict.

Mid-Day conducted a poll for the audience to choose their winner for the 18th season of the controversial reality show. While Vivian Dsena emerged as the winner in our poll, Karan Veer Mehra isn’t very far behind. Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena came in the top two; meanwhile, the latter has won the poll with a difference of just a few votes. Well, the nature of the game is quite unpredictable, and anything can happen. It will only be tonight when we get to know the real winner of the show.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!