As the finale is just about to arrive, here's all you need to know about the grand night: From the Top 6, prize money, Bigg Boss 18 trophy to the potential winner of the show

Bigg Boss 18 finale will happen on January 19

Listen to this article Top 6, prize money to potential winner, all you need to know about Bigg Boss 18 finale x 00:00

One of the biggest nights of the year is about to approach as the Bigg Boss 18 finale is on January 19, 2025, and the excitement is at its peak as fans are eager to see their favourite celeb lift the trophy of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Now, as the finale is just about to arrive, here's all you need to know about the grand night: From the Top 6, prize money, Bigg Boss 18 trophy to the potential winner of the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bigg Boss 18 Finale

After spending 15 weeks inside the house without any connection to the outside world, the finale is here. The contestants who have managed to survive all the ups and downs and secured their positions in the top 6 are Karanvir Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, and Rajat Dalal.

Bigg Boss Prize Money & Trophy

The winner of Bigg Boss 18 will take home prize money of about 50 lakhs along with the shiny trophy. This year’s trophy has reminded fans of the trophy from Bigg Boss Season 13, which was won by Siddharth Shukla. This year’s trophy resembles the one from Season 13.

Bigg Boss 18 Potential Winner

There is quite a buzz that Rajat Dalal can become the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Speculations are ablaze considering Dalal's massive fan following and support from former Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. Meanwhile, Vivian Dsena’s massive fan following can make him lift the trophy. However, with the show's unpredictable nature and fan votes playing a huge role, it's anyone's game!

When and Where to Watch the Finale Episode

The grand night will air on Colors TV, and at the same time, the episode will stream on JioCinema on January 19, 2025, starting at 9:30 PM. Reports suggest that the finale episode will be about three hours long, packed with drama, nostalgia, and thrilling performances.

How to Vote for Your Favorite Contestant

If you wish to vote for your favorite contestant, you can cast your vote through JioCinema. Reportedly, the voting lines to cast your vote for your favorite contestant will remain open till 12 PM, January 19.

Sikandar Cast to Join Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18 Finale?

Sources close to the development suggest that Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss, will be joined by the cast and crew of Sikandar for the grand finale. The finale promises to be an unforgettable spectacle, with the possibility of fun-filled moments. Fans can expect an evening brimming with energy, laughter, and, of course, glimpses into the action-packed world of Sikandar.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is set to hit theaters on Eid 2025, marking Salman Khan’s much-awaited return to the big screen. With its high-octane action sequences and gripping storyline, the film is poised to be a major event in Indian cinema.