Vivian Dsena with wife Nouran and daughter in Bigg Boss 18 (pic/Instagram)

Like his characters in daily soaps, Vivian Dsena has become the audience's favourite in Bigg Boss 18 too. With less than two weeks remaining for the grand finale, Vivian Dsena's popularity is skyrocketing. Recently, during Family Week in the reality TV show, the Shakti actor got emotional after seeing his wife and daughter. Vivian's wife Nouran Aly is an Egyptian journalist.

Nouran Aly opens up about her and Vivian Dsena's relationship

In a recent interview, Nouran Aly, the wife of Vivian Dsena opened up about how they first met, their love story, and their relationship. She also spoke about her own family and Vivian's first marriage with actor and model Vahbiz Dorabzee. Recalling their first interaction, Nouran revealed it started on WhatsApp as she was trying to approach Vivian for an interview. This further led to phone calls and eventually, an in-person meeting.

Aly further mentioned that Dsena was shooting for his TV show Shakti at that time. She said, "He was shooting Shakti at that time, but in my country (Egypt), Madhubala was making a lot of news and was being dubbed in Arabic and shown on one of the biggest channels. So, this channel was supposed to have him over for a meet-and-greet event. As part of this, we were supposed to produce interviews. I sent his then management a message and though they replied, it took a lot of time. Then the event got cancelled due to some issues"

During her chat with Galatta India, Nouran shared, "So the interview was pending for my magazine and I kept following it up for three months. After that, I messaged him that ‘people are saying you are an egoistic person and it has come out to be true. It is not good for your fans and when someone respects you for your work, you are supposed to respect them back.’ Then he messaged back saying that he isn’t like that, urging me to understand that he has a very busy schedule. He also assured me that I would get my interview in 24-48 hours and I did. Then I got to know it was like a challenge he had, ‘Who got the guts to talk to me like that?'"

Nouran reveals Vivian expressed his feelings first

Aly also revealed that Vivian was the one to confess his feelings first, a month after they met in person- six months after their aforementioned interview. "He said, ‘I like you a lot and would like to take this ahead, but I have a situation.’ His divorce case was still going on. ‘I cannot commit or promise anything official. But I commit that I really like you and want to take this ahead if you stay with me and have the patience.'"

Showing empathy for both sides, Nouran said, "Anyone who has been in a relationship for long, emotionally and psychologically involved, it will affect both sides. Vivian doesn’t talk, but I’m sure that he has gone through a low phase. The other person too… I am not taking this away from her… must have, as a woman, gone through a lot. No divorce is happy; it takes a toll on both sides. If she (Dsena’s first wife) says she had gone through something mentally or psychologically, it is her total right. Society doesn’t spare you if you are a divorced woman."

Aly also opened up about her family and past relationship, "I too am a divorcee. I have two girls, Laila and Alia, who are ten and eight. They study in Bahrain. My family includes my father, mother, three sisters and a brother. Vivian helped a lot in filling the gap (emotionally since she had come out of a broken relationship) and healing the part that he was not responsible for. He understood my mindset, where I was coming from, and my situation. He accepted my daughters and treated them more than his own. That gives you a lot of security and comfort and helps you trust again", she said.

Vivian Dsena breaks down after seeing his wife and daughter

Vivian who is mostly seen as calm and composed lets his guard down after meeting his family members. As soon as he saw his wife Nouran Aly and their daughter, tears started rolling down from his eyes. He hugged her tightly, with joy and relief and overwhelming emotions. He had jokingly said to Bigg Boss, "Ab toh Bigg Boss mujhe release kar do, aapki bahu aai hai” (Now please release me, Bigg Boss, your daughter-in-law has come).