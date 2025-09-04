Kashish anticipated backlash, warning that “religious guardians” might troll her. Online reactions were mixed: some users agreed prolonged noise is hard to bear, praising her “guts,” while others defended the tradition, suggesting she use earplugs or leave Mumbai during the festival

In a video, Kashish opened up about the high-decibel noise of Visarjan dhol which has been affecting her, "Dusro ko harass karke kaunsi bhakti hoti hai? And now, I know ke main yeh bol rahi ho toh aayenge kuch Dharam ke rakshak aur poojari mere comments section mein mujhe gaali dene ke liye. But, please bare with me when I say this. Main 20th floor pe rehti ho aur mere ghar ke saare khidki darwaze bandh hai, and yet jo yeh neeche shor ho raha hai, yeh jo baj raha hai, yeh mere sar mein ghus raha hai. I understand ke visarjan hai, procession hai, main bhi gayi hu, and I love it. The feeling is enchanting and amazing. Lekin bhai, 15 minute, 20 minute, aadha ghanta, ek ghanta, saade teen ghante se yeh baje jaa raha hai. Kitna impress karoge Bappa ko ek hie corner mein baja baja ke (sic)."

Kashish Kapoor, a Bigg Boss 18 contestant, posted an Instagram video on Tuesday in which she blasted people for playing dhol loudly during Ganpati visarjan. In the video, she states that the noise is causing her head to ache. Kashish stated that while she speaks about this, many people will come to her comment area and abuse her.

She further went on to request people to play the dhol on a reasonable volume, which doesn't trouble others, "Aur thoda sa agar reasonable volume pe bajaoge toh Bappa bura maan jayenge kya? Thoda logical, reasonable decimal mein toh bajao. Na sur hai na na taal hai, khaali peete jaa rahe ho aur saade teen ghante se peet rahe ho. Sar mein dard shuru hogaya hai bhai bandh kardo ab. God will understand you love them. Please stop harassing us. Ab gaali dena mat aana, please understand (sic)."

While some netizens defend Kashish, others mock her. A netizen commented on the video, "It's actually quite difficult to handle this much noise if it's continuous for hours!! (sic)." Another Instagram user said, "Bro, you have GUTTTTSSSS (sic)."

One more netizen said, "Answer for ur - dusro ko harras krke konsi bhakti hoti hai.... It's their way of expressing devotion; if you feel harassed, you may use earbuds or simply leave Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi (sic)." Check out the comments section...

Kashish hasn't reverted on the trolling yet after putting the video.