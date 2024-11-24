Bigg Boss 18: Superstar and host Salman Khan opened up about the viral video of himself sitting at a police station in 1998. He was in the station in connection with a blackbuck case

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan opens up about his viral police station video from 1998 amid blackbuck case x 00:00

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18, Bollywood superstar and host Salman Khan addressed his viral video from 1998. In the said video, he was in a police station in Jodhpur over the ongoing infamous blackbuck poaching case and was given the tag of being "arrogant". It was his body language and its interpretation by spectators that got him the tag.

Salman Khan clarifies about viral police station video

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman recalled the moment while having a conversation with Rajat Dalal, over the contestant’s body language in the show. Talking about his old video, Salman said, "If you have seen my old clips, it might seem like, 'Look at Salman Khan, how arrogantly he is sitting at a police station'. But mera koi involvement tha hi nahi toh main vaha par jaake daru kyu? (There was no involvement of mine in that, so why should I be scared?)"

The 'Dabangg' star said that now when he looks back, he realises he should have respected the uniform irrespective of his involvement in the blackbuck poaching case. "When an official or senior person arrives, you stand up and respect their badge and their uniform. Today, when I see those old clips, I don't feel good about the incident myself. Woh bachpane mein kya harkat kar gaya main (That was juvenile behaviour)," he said.

"I have a style of walking, a body language, which I cannot change now, but people think that's arrogance. No, it's not."

The star was then seen schooling Rajat for talking about “connections” in the outside world. "We all have bid goodbye to our past life when we were 17-18. I had gone and apologised to everyone. Bhai jitne jhagde the, chhod diya, hero bann raha hoon (We had fights, left all of that, I was becoming a hero). And everyone supported me in the journey. That is how it should be if you want to start work in this industry.”

About the blackbuck poaching case

Salman Khan and other actors including Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothair were accused of hunting down two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur. The actors were in the city for the shooting of the film Hum Saath - Saath Hain in the late 90s. Salman has been in the limelight for the case since the past 20 years. The case has been making news again owing to the involvement of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who has threatened to kill the superstar for allegedly hunting down blackbuck, an animal considered sacred in the Bishnoi community.