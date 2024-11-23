Breaking News
Birthday special! Times when Salman Khan spoke about dad-lee man Salim Khan

Updated on: 24 November,2024 10:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Divya Khurana | mailbag@mid-day.com

Salim Khan, one half of the prolific writing duo Salim-Javed celebrates his 89th birthday today. On this occasion, let us revisit the times when his eldest son spoke about him

Birthday special! Times when Salman Khan spoke about dad-lee man Salim Khan
There have been numerous times when the 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actor has opened up about his father, Salim Khan, in public spaces. Let’s revisit these statements and when exactly they were made by the Bhaijaan of Bollywood:


Salman Khan loves his Dad-lee Man and these instances are a proof


Dad’s 1st bike


Salman Khan recently took to Instagram to share a nostalgic memory with his father, Salim Khan. He shared a picture in which Salim Khan is seen with his son Salman and the writer’s first bike, the Triumph Tiger 100, probably bought in 1956. This was a special moment for Salman as he shared feelings of pride, love, and nostalgia when he saw his father’s first bike.

Trailer launch of 'Angry Young Men'

At the trailer launch of Prime Video’s web series 'Angry Young Men' about the legendary writer duo Salim and Javed, Salman was present at the launch and shared a priceless moment with his dad. He also called his dad, "DadLee Man-My Father God" in a post. Interestingly, Salman kept standing during the whole event because he believed that it was disrespectful to sit when his father was around. The actor further said that he has learned to stand when his father is in the room.

Salim Khan is GenZ at heart

Salman’s fitness 'role model'

While fans look up to the 'Dabangg' actor because of his fit and muscular body, the actor, in a 2019 interview, shared that his inspiration for aging gracefully is his father. He further spoke about his father’s very disciplined approach to his fitness routine, which includes walking three rounds of Bandra Bandstand, doing Pilates, Yoga, and sometimes weight training too.

Coolest Dad

Salman Khan has also mentioned that his father is full of youthful spirit, connects with people of all ages, and seamlessly blends with youngsters. He mentioned that Salim Khan matches the wavelength of his nephews and converses with them as if he is one of them.

Father’s Day

In 2020, when the actor was away from his father at his Panvel farmhouse, he wished him with a video of memories collected over time. The actor poured his heart out in the caption. He captioned the post, "Happy Father’s Day, the best gift your father would want from you is for you to live happily. Kids khush, fathers khush...."

Dad’s scolding

In the 2019 episode, Salman shared an anecdote about when he once wore his dad’s slippers by mistake and had stepped out. But, when he returned home, he got an earful from his dad.

Professional-personal difference

Salman also shared that his father has never trusted his scripts, which is why he didn’t like sharing them with him. He would just say, 'pitegi' (will be a flop).

