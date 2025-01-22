Yamini Malhotra went on a rant about landlords refusing her a house based on her profession and asking medieval questions about religion while running a background check

Yamini Malhotra Pic/Instagram

Actor and dentist Yamini Malhotra, who entered the reality show Bigg Boss 18 as a wildcard contestant shared her real estate woes after struggling to find a house in Mumbai. In a comprehensive post on Instagram, Yamini ranted about landlords refusing her houses based on her profession and also asking medieval questions about religion while running a background check.

Yamini Malhotra on being refused house in Mumbai

Yamini took to Instagram and shared a post which read, “Hello guys, I just want to share something that’s been really disheartening. As much as I love Mumbai, finding a home here has been a tough journey. I have been asked questions like, ‘Are you Hindu or Muslim?’ ‘Gujarati or Marwadi?’ And as soon as people hear I am an actor, they outright refuse. Does being an actor make me less deserving of a home? It’s shocking how these questions still exist in 2025. Can we really call this the city of dreams if dreams come with conditions?”

Yamini has been a part of the television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as well as films like Main Teri Tu Mera and Chuttalabbai. She was evicted from Bigg Boss 18 within a couple of weeks.

About Bigg Boss 18

The reality show hosted by Salman Khan announced Karan Veer Mehra as the winner during its grand finale on Sunday. Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh were with Karan as the top 6 contenders this season.

Karan lifted the trophy and took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. He previously won Khatron Ke Khiladi as well. The actor told Mid-day, “I haven’t yet collected my Khatron Ke Khiladi money, but I plan to fund the education of my staff’s children. This is something I’ve been considering for a while. I’m already doing it to an extent, but some of them wish to study further, so I plan to sponsor that for them.”

Bigg Boss 18 premiered on Colors on 6th October 2024. The popular reality show commenced with 23 housemates including Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry, Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Tajinder Bagga, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerjee, Hema Sharma, and Gunratan Sadavarte.