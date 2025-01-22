Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Actor discharged, cops to record statement soon
Mumbai: Grass and water to tackle Shivaji Park dust issue
Mumbai: Four stray dogs found dead at Cooper hospital
Mumbai: CR commuters at wits’ end over defunct ‘train expected’ indicators
Mumbai: Three Bangladeshi nationals convicted for forgery, illegal entry
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss 18 fame Yamini Malhotra struggles to find a house in Mumbai landlords ask Hindu or Muslim

Bigg Boss 18 fame Yamini Malhotra struggles to find a house in Mumbai, landlords ask ‘Hindu or Muslim’

Updated on: 22 January,2025 11:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Yamini Malhotra went on a rant about landlords refusing her a house based on her profession and asking medieval questions about religion while running a background check

Bigg Boss 18 fame Yamini Malhotra struggles to find a house in Mumbai, landlords ask ‘Hindu or Muslim’

Yamini Malhotra Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Bigg Boss 18 fame Yamini Malhotra struggles to find a house in Mumbai, landlords ask ‘Hindu or Muslim’
x
00:00

Actor and dentist Yamini Malhotra, who entered the reality show Bigg Boss 18 as a wildcard contestant shared her real estate woes after struggling to find a house in Mumbai. In a comprehensive post on Instagram, Yamini ranted about landlords refusing her houses based on her profession and also asking medieval questions about religion while running a background check. 


Yamini Malhotra on being refused house in Mumbai


Yamini took to Instagram and shared a post which read, “Hello guys, I just want to share something that’s been really disheartening. As much as I love Mumbai, finding a home here has been a tough journey. I have been asked questions like, ‘Are you Hindu or Muslim?’ ‘Gujarati or Marwadi?’ And as soon as people hear I am an actor, they outright refuse. Does being an actor make me less deserving of a home? It’s shocking how these questions still exist in 2025. Can we really call this the city of dreams if dreams come with conditions?”


Yamini has been a part of the television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as well as films like Main Teri Tu Mera and  Chuttalabbai. She was evicted from Bigg Boss 18 within a couple of weeks. 

About Bigg Boss 18 

The reality show hosted by Salman Khan announced Karan Veer Mehra as the winner during its grand finale on Sunday. Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh were with Karan as the top 6 contenders this season. 

Karan lifted the trophy and took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. He previously won Khatron Ke Khiladi as well. The actor told Mid-day, “I haven’t yet collected my Khatron Ke Khiladi money, but I plan to fund the education of my staff’s children. This is something I’ve been considering for a while. I’m already doing it to an extent, but some of them wish to study further, so I plan to sponsor that for them.”  

Bigg Boss 18 premiered on Colors on 6th October 2024. The popular reality show commenced with 23 housemates including Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry, Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Tajinder Bagga, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerjee, Hema Sharma, and Gunratan Sadavarte.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bigg Boss 18 Karan Veer Mehra Salman Khan television news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK