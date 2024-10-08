Breaking News
BMC revisits guidelines issued last year in bid to curb air pollution
DGCA warns of ‘potential risk’ on Boeing 737 planes
Mumbai: Shree Devi Bhagvati Dashavatar Natya Mandal brings Dashavatar to life
Min Deepak Kesarkar: State govt to fast-track regulation on pre-primary schools
Maharashtra govt introduces mandatory safety measures for schools
Fire breaks out at a dairy in Thane's Diva area; no injuries reported
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > YouTuber calls out Bigg Boss 18 makers for bringing criminal Rajat Dalal onto the show

YouTuber calls out Bigg Boss 18 makers for bringing 'criminal' Rajat Dalal onto the show

Updated on: 08 October,2024 09:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bigg Boss 18: YouTuber Shwetabh Gangwar has come forward to call out the makers of the reality show for bringing Rajat Dalal inside the house

YouTuber calls out Bigg Boss 18 makers for bringing 'criminal' Rajat Dalal onto the show

In Pic: Rajat Dalal

Listen to this article
YouTuber calls out Bigg Boss 18 makers for bringing 'criminal' Rajat Dalal onto the show
x
00:00

Salman Khan hosted 'Bigg Boss 18' has just started, and before the contestants could do anything controversial, the reality show is already making headlines for the wrong reasons. This is due to one of the contestants in the house, raising questions about the show. YouTuber Shwetabh Gangwar has come forward to call out the makers of the show for bringing Rajat Dalal inside the house. In his statement, he called Rajat a criminal and questioned 'Bigg Boss' for setting a wrong example by allowing him on the show.


What did the YouTuber say?


A video of Shwetabh has emerged on Reddit in which he says, "When I heard this, I felt something was wrong. Like incredibly wrong. And I am going through an extreme emotion right now."


He further added, "I feel the 'Bigg Boss' team and the people responsible for the selection of contestants have no moral values or boundaries. They don’t consider humanity... There is this person (Rajat) with criminal cases filed against him; he has reportedly hit someone with a helmet... We know there is violent, aggressive, and criminal activity involved... The team brought him to the show thinking he would be a good addition. They are giving him crores of money and more visibility."

"I have no hope now... We have failed as a society. This is bewildering. They can go to this extent to garner TRPs and money... There are cases against him; what is happening to them?" he continued.

 All about 'Bigg Boss 18'

Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Shehzada Dhami, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrraa M Banerji, Chum Darang, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Muskaan Bamne, Eisha Singh, Hema Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, and Gadhraj are the 19 contestants of 'Bigg Boss 18'.

Watch 'Bigg Boss 18', co-powered by BellaVita Perfumes, Vaseline Body Lotion, and Parle 20-20 Cookies, with special partners Ching’s Schezwan Chutney and Go Cheese, beauty partner Blue Heaven, hygiene partner Harpic Disinfectant Bathroom Cleaner, and associate partner Galaxy Chocolates. The new episodes air from Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM only on COLORS, and the 24-hour LIVE channel is available on JioCinema for premium subscribers.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bigg Boss Entertainment News television news TV News TV updates Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK