Salman Khan hosted 'Bigg Boss 18' has just started, and before the contestants could do anything controversial, the reality show is already making headlines for the wrong reasons. This is due to one of the contestants in the house, raising questions about the show. YouTuber Shwetabh Gangwar has come forward to call out the makers of the show for bringing Rajat Dalal inside the house. In his statement, he called Rajat a criminal and questioned 'Bigg Boss' for setting a wrong example by allowing him on the show.

What did the YouTuber say?

A video of Shwetabh has emerged on Reddit in which he says, "When I heard this, I felt something was wrong. Like incredibly wrong. And I am going through an extreme emotion right now."

He further added, "I feel the 'Bigg Boss' team and the people responsible for the selection of contestants have no moral values or boundaries. They don’t consider humanity... There is this person (Rajat) with criminal cases filed against him; he has reportedly hit someone with a helmet... We know there is violent, aggressive, and criminal activity involved... The team brought him to the show thinking he would be a good addition. They are giving him crores of money and more visibility."

"I have no hope now... We have failed as a society. This is bewildering. They can go to this extent to garner TRPs and money... There are cases against him; what is happening to them?" he continued.

All about 'Bigg Boss 18'

Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Shehzada Dhami, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrraa M Banerji, Chum Darang, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Muskaan Bamne, Eisha Singh, Hema Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, and Gadhraj are the 19 contestants of 'Bigg Boss 18'.

