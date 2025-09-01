Bigg Boss 19 has been dominating the screens with its intriguing cast of competitors. During the first week, spectators watched significant battles, emotional moments, and a developing love story in the house

Bigg Boss 19 has been ruling the screens with its interesting batch of contestants. In the first week itself, fans witnessed major fights, emotional moments, and a brewing love story in the house. mid-day exclusively brings a segment with Astrologer and Tarot reader Rinhee Subberwal, where she will be sharing her predictions on the contestants' performance, their brewing chemistry, game plan, and more.

Natalia-Mirdul's brewing love story

The house already has its soon-to-be couple, as there is a love story brewing between Mridul Tiwari and Natalia Janoszek. Rinhee shared that their relationship shall face a few ups and downs soon, "Mridul Tiwari needs to understand why he has come to the show. He needs to understand his purpose in being a part of Bigg Boss 19. He needs to avoid chasing anything that isn't benefiting him. He needs to be focused. Natalia Janoszek is someone who feels from the heart and would get 100% committed. Mridul, on the other hand, is a little immature when it comes to relationships. There is a 50-50 chance between them. There is a lot of testing left in their bond. As there is a devil's card in their reading, they will have to fight certain things inside and out. Their bond is still at a nascent stage, but it will be interesting to see."

Rinhee went on to share how Natalia could have good chances of being a strong contender, but she will need to stay focused in her game. She said, "Natalia Janoszek is someone who can do good planning and go far in this game. However, in October, she will have a huge change in her life. Till then, there would be some struggles and hurdles in her journey. She would sustain in the show till then, but she would have to be focused on her game."

Who is the weakest contestant in the house?

When asked about which contestant seems the weakest from all, Rinhee revealed it's Nagma Mirajkar, "Everyone is busy making a pattern for how to play the game. This year is in favour of 6, 9, 15. So, the contestants with these numbers will have a higher chance to win; however, the coming year will be in favour of 1, 2, 6, and 7, and they will have a higher chance to win the show. As per the week, Nagma Mirajkar is the weakest of all the contestants. She is in the limelight because of her relationship. She needs to start thinking for herself in this game. She has a fluctuating and under-confident personality. What she shows and what she is are both completely different."

Disclaimer: The predictions shared in this segment are solely the interpretations of the astrologer/tarot reader. mid-day does not endorse, verify, or take responsibility for the claims, views, or outcomes expressed. These predictions are intended for entertainment only.