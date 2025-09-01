Farrhana Bhatt was the centre of attention in Bigg Boss 19 house today after she called Neelam Giri 'do kaudi ki aurat.' She was later bashed by Kunickaa Sadanand, who warned her to stay within her limits. Not only this, Baseer Ali threw her belongings after she refused to do her duties

Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 19 premiered just a week ago, and the contestants are already showing their A-game. This weekend ka vaar, Salman gave a reality check to the housemates, and it looks like they have taken it quite seriously. The second week began on a fiery note as major fights erupted in the house. It all began with Farrhana Bhatt and Neelam Giri and concluded with Baseer Ali and the former getting into a physical altercation.

Tanya Mittal and Zeishan Quadri’s argument

The episode began with a heated argument between two contestants after the screenwriter asked Tanya to clean the smoking area. She refused sternly, saying, “Main nahi karungi.” When Kunickaa interrupted, he stopped her. Later, Tanya broke down while talking to Neelam Giri.

Farrhana Bhatt calls Neelam ‘do paise ki aurat’

Later, Zeishan questioned Neelam’s support towards Kunickaa Sadanand after crying because of her. This conversation sparked an argument between the two, and Farrhana interrupted, to which Neelam said, “I am not talking to you.” This irked Farrhana, who came close to her and said, “Mam ki chamchi ho tum. Tumhe bolne bola hai, bakwas karne nahi. Aukat mein raho samjhi, do paise ki ladki.” Neelam then charged towards Farrhana, started shouting, and wept bitterly. Kunickaa then argued with Farrhana and called her a ‘potty mouth,’ warning her not to go after her family. She lambasted her, saying, “Moh tod dungi tera.”

Baseer and Farrhana’s ugly fight

Farrhana was in for one more argument, this time with Baseer Ali. It all began when he told her to clean something, and Farrhana refused. Things took a nasty turn when Baseer threw Farrhana’s belongings from her bed, and they indulged in a verbal spat. Even Farrhana dumped Baseer’s belongings, after which he broke her jewellery. Farrhana even called him a ‘B-grade aadmi’ and threw his medicines.

Ashnoor becomes safe from nominations

On a concluding note, Bigg Boss announced that Kunickaa has stepped down from captaincy, and the immunity will be given to someone else. While Baseer was vying for the opportunity, housemates chose between Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur. Ashnoor got the immunity and thus became safe from nominations.