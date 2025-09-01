Breaking News
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand steps down from captaincy; Ashnoor Kaur gets immunity

Updated on: 01 September,2025 08:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As a result, Bigg Boss stripped her of captaincy, removed her immunity, and announced that the house would now run without a captain. Instead, immunity went to Ashnoor after a vote between her and Abhishek

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand steps down from captaincy; Ashnoor Kaur gets immunity

The Bigg Boss 19 house witnessed its first major twist this week, as tensions flared during a dramatic assembly room session. The fate of the season’s first captain, Kunickaa, was put to a vote when Bigg Boss asked the housemates: “Does Kunickaa deserve to be safe from the nomination list this week?”

Rift between Kunickaa and Ashnoor

In a resounding verdict, 12 contestants voted against her. Bigg Boss then announced that Kunickaa was stripped of her captaincy, would receive no immunity this week, and would now be eligible to be nominated by the housemates. Declaring the outcome, Bigg Boss said, “The housemates don’t consider Kunickaa a captain, and she shouldn’t get immunity either. The first captain of the house has completely failed. There will be no captain now, and the house will be managed collectively by the housemates.”


The focus then shifted to deciding who among the contestants would be granted immunity. After much deliberation, Ashnoor and Abhishek emerged as the two contenders, with the majority vote ultimately going in favour of Ashnoor, who secured safety from this week’s nominations.

With Kunickaa’s authority dissolved and Ashnoor protected, the balance of power in the house has shifted, setting the stage for fresh alliances, heated rivalries, and unpredictable drama in the days ahead.

Kunickaa's bond with Gaurav 

Earlier, Kunickaa and Gaurav had a deep friendship on the show from the start, with Gaurav even stating that Kunickaa was "like a mother" to him. However, their relationship deteriorated after Tanya Mittal revealed Gaurav's conflicted loyalties in front of Kunickaa. During the leadership challenge, when Kunickaa, Ashnoor, and Abhishek were competing, Gaurav was seen talking strategy with Kunickaa but did not mention that he was covertly supporting Ashnoor for the captaincy, as Tanya later revealed.

While Kunickaa Sadanand and Gaurav Khanna were talking, Tanya Mittal confronted Gaurav, asking why, if he was such good friends with Kunickaa, he had promised Ashnoor Kaur his support during the captaincy challenge. This revelation affected Gaurav and Kunickaa's relationship. Kunickaa discussed this with Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar. She said, “Learning the truth about Gaurav was very shocking for me. It was shocking because he kept calling me a mother, and I am thankful to Tanya because I am so stupid that I take everything at face value. When Tanya exposed Gaurav, I almost thought I was going to have a heart attack. Funnily, the next day, he asks me if I am upset with him, so I said that when you call me a mother and then backstab me, shouldn’t I get upset? But he wasn’t ready to accept.”

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

