Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal reveals torturing her staff Towel bhi press karati thi

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal reveals torturing her staff: ‘Towel bhi press karati thi’

Updated on: 03 September,2025 11:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bigg Boss 19: While the contestants were seen having fun showcasing their talent, Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal opened up about their past relationships. The latter even admitted torturing her staff and deducting their salaries. While gaurav Khanna and Zeishan Quadri decoded everyone's game

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal reveals torturing her staff: ‘Towel bhi press karati thi’

Bigg Boss 19 episode updates

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal reveals torturing her staff: ‘Towel bhi press karati thi’
This episode of Bigg Boss season 19 began on a fun note with housemates showcasing their talent. From Amaal’s singing skills, Pranit More’s stand-up comedy act to Awez’s dance, the house was on fire. However, the house is more than just a battleground of tasks and rivalries — it is also a space where heartfelt emotions surface. In a recent candid conversation, Tanya Mittal opened up about torturing her staff, while Gaurav Khanna discussed nominations.

Zeishan Quadri and Gaurav Khanna discuss nominations

After a fun day, the contestants were seen discussing nominations. Zeishan asked Gaurav who will go out this week, to which Gaurav replied, “Samajh nahi aaraha hai.” Zeishan continued, “Tough hai na iss baar. Kyunki jo kamzor kadiyan hai, wo ladaku vimaan hai (targeting Kunickaa). Aur jo majboot kadiyan hai, wo kuch kar nahi rahe (targeting Awez). Unka game hai ki hum October-November mein khelenge, abhi kyun bole. Ho sakta hai iss baar Amaal nikle, kyunki wo sota rehta hai. Kyunki Amaal gaya toh zyada farak nahi padega, par Awez gaya toh inka pura group hil jayega.”


 
 
 
 
 
Amid this, Baseer was again seen flirting with Farrhana Bhatt. He got back Farrhana’s bed and cleaned it. Housemates started teasing him by singing 'Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua.' Farrhana later told Nehal that he was behaving nicely only to clean his image since he had no friends left. She also made a revelation about her 8-year relationship, stating that the guy was not able to handle her.

Tanya Mittal on torturing her staff

Tanya Mittal shared with Baseer that she had been in two relationships before. When the actor asked her the reason for her breakups, she said, “Mereko bahut dhoke mile. Sab ne mujhe use kiya apne fayde ke liye.”

While performing household chores, Tanya told Kunickaa, “Mera staff khush ho raha hoga. Yeh hum pe chilati thi, do bottle aur kholo. Aapki (Kunickaa) toh photo lagayenge woh. Yahi wo aurat hai jo humare naak mein dum karti thi. 10 baj rahe hai, 5 min bhi late hua toh salary cut. Main bahut hi atyachari type ki boss thi, towel bhi press karati thi.”

Watch Bigg Boss 19, streaming on the 24-hour LIVE channel on JioHotstar and airing every night at 9:00 PM and 10:30 PM on COLORS.

