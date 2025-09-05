Veteran composer Ismail Darbar blasted the claim, insisting Awez stands on his own merit and saying Amaal hasn’t reached the stature to talk about “giving business.”

The Bigg Boss 19 house just found itself at the centre of a storm — and this time, it wasn’t from inside but from outside. Amaal Mallik, while discussing strategies and the future of the game with fellow housemates, casually remarked that he gives business to Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar by collaborating with them. The statement may have sounded harmless to some, but it struck the wrong chord with veteran music composer Ismail Darbar, who did not hold back.

Ismail Darbar said, "Awez Darbar ne usski Baap ki ungli nahi pakdi na hi, Baap ne usski ungli pakdi. Awez Darbar ki barabari karne mein, Iss janam mein toh Amaal Mallik ko jagah nahi hain. Rahi baat woh jo business de raha hain na, toh beta pehle apna toh business sambhaal le. Sachayi toh yahi hain na. Tune aise jhande nahi gaade jo tu Awez Darbar ko business dene waale ban jaoge. Woh aukaad tumhari abhi bani nahi. Haan, ye bolo ki tumhare gaane ko logon tak pahuchane ke liye Awez ki zarurat padi tumko. Toh ulta mat batao."

His recent performance in BB show won hearts

When Bigg Boss 19 raised the stakes with “The BB Show” task, it was clear the nominated contestants had everything to lose. But while most relied on performance alone, Awez Darbar, the groove king chose to make a statement with the language he knows best - dance.

The moment the beats of Main Ghar Nahi Jaana dropped, Awez set the floor ablaze. Every move declared that eviction is not in his destiny just yet. Contestants and housemates watched spellbound and also joined him in his performance.

Awez's game in the house

Awez is all set to show his real, unfiltered self. By the second episode itself, he bared his soul, opening up about how his parents’ struggles and a past betrayal made him fearful of love. Yet, he still embraced vulnerability with Nagma by his side. And when Gaurav Khanna confronted him after nominations, Awez couldn’t hold back his tears. In a house that thrives on masks and pretences, his honesty makes him stand out.

In a house where carrying out small chores turn into World War III, Awez has been a refreshing reminder of humility. Take the now-infamous “blanket folding” incident—while Abhishek Bajaj threw a giant tantrum about doing it, Awez calmly folded everyone’s blankets with a smile, saying he loves to do it and that it’s no big deal.