Bigg Boss 19: Ismail Darbar dreams son Awez Darbar lifting the trophy: 'This is really amazing'

Updated on: 28 August,2025 03:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The composer Ismail Darbar celebrated symbolically at a restaurant, expressing fatherly pride and excitement. While it remains to be seen if the dream comes true, the moment added an emotional touch to the season’s hype

Bigg Boss 19: Ismail Darbar dreams son Awez Darbar lifting the trophy: 'This is really amazing'

Ismail Darbar and Awez Darbar

Music composer and Bigg Boss fame Ismail Darbar recently created quite a buzz on social media after sharing a unique video that has left fans talking. In the clip, Ismail revealed a special dream where he saw his son, popular choreographer and digital creator Awez Darbar, winning Bigg Boss 19. The emotional and light-hearted video, posted on his Instagram stories, shows Ismail expressing joy and excitement as he imagines his son’s big victory.

The video opens with Ismail saying, “Wow! This is fun. I just got an order. What makes us so happy today? This is really amazing. And also, I saw in my dream that Awez is the winner of Bigg Boss. This is amazing. See you after the break.” His candid words reflected not only a father’s pride but also the playful energy with which he often engages with fans online.



Ismail Darbar revealed he had a dream


In the clip, Ismail can be seen enjoying a celebratory meal at a restaurant, symbolically marking the dream victory of his son. The post has sparked curiosity among Bigg Boss fans, many of whom are already speculating about Awez’s journey in the house and the possibility of his triumph.

While dreams may or may not turn into reality, Ismail Darbar’s heartfelt expression has definitely boosted excitement around the show. With Bigg Boss 19 gaining momentum and viewers closely following every twist and turn, this father-son moment has added a personal, emotional touch to the ongoing season.

For now, fans will have to wait and watch if Ismail Darbar’s dream indeed comes true and Awez Darbar lifts the coveted Bigg Boss 19 trophy.

Awez's interesting revelation

In an exclusive chat with mid-day, Awez opened up about his love for cooking and how he planned on cooking inside the house. He said, "In-house duties, I think it will be cooking. Because in childhood, when I was in school, I took home science. Imagine a boy taking home science. And he is making cakes, making pav bhaji, doing everything. Later, when content creation happened, I had to get away from all these things. Now again, I feel that, wow, the same thing is going to be repeated. So I am going to live my childhood again."

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

