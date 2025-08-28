Breaking News
Bigg Boss 19 Nehal Chudasama opens up about facing body image issues and rejection I lost 20 kilos in just 3 months

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama opens up about facing body image issues and rejection: 'I lost 20 kilos in just 3 months'

Updated on: 28 August,2025 06:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bigg Boss 19 has already delivered emotional moments, one being Nehal Chudasama’s heartfelt confession to Ashnoor Kaur, she got candid about her body image issues, rejections and getting eve-teased.

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama opens up about facing body image issues and rejection: 'I lost 20 kilos in just 3 months'

Nehal Chudasama

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama opens up about facing body image issues and rejection: 'I lost 20 kilos in just 3 months'
India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss 19 is streaming 24x7 on JioHotstar and airing every night on COLORS TV, and the season has already delivered some powerful, emotional moments. One of the most moving came when Nehal Chudasama opened up to Ashnoor Kaur about her struggles, resilience, and the one person who gave her the courage to keep going — her younger brother.

Nehal credits her younger brother for her success



“Whatever I am today is only because of my small brother,” Nehal confessed, explaining how her traditional Gujarati father never supported her ambitions.


She recalled being 17 when she received a call for her very first regional pageant in Andheri. Living in Borivali, she couldn’t even afford the travel. “I told my brother about the call, but said I can’t go, because I don’t have money,” she said.

What her brother did next became a turning point. “He was supervising exams in a college near our house, where he got 100 rupees per day. He did that for four days, saved 400, and gave it to me, saying, ‘You go, you participate in the pageant.’”

Nehal added with emotion, “At that time, I had only two pairs of clothes, but the strength my brother gave me was insane.”

On facing body image and rejection

Her journey wasn’t just about financial struggles. Nehal also opened up about battling body image and rejection. “Even though I was an athlete, I was overweight. I lost 20 kilos in just three months through sheer determination,” she revealed.

She also remembered how her father wanted her to be married at 18 and even stopped her from joining a gym, forcing her to work out in parks where she faced eve-teasing. “Only then did my father finally allow me to go to a gym,” she said.

Ashnoor, visibly moved, praised Nehal’s strength, while Nehal summed up her journey with one powerful line: “Hard work takes you places.”

Recently, Nehal and Abhishek Bajaj had a huge fight over food, where things turned south due to their verbal spat, and Nehal broke down in tears, revealing that she hadn't eaten for the past 3 days and was surviving on a protein shake. 

This candid confession became one of the most emotional moments in the house, reflecting the Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar theme where every story is heard, judged, and respected. 

