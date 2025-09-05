Tanya told housemate Neelam her home is “like heaven,” with a full floor for clothes (2,500 sq. ft.), five servants on each floor, and seven drivers. Viewers mocked the claims online, dubbing her “Suneo from Doraemon

Following Tanya Mittal's revelations, fans and celebrities have formed a variety of perspectives. Among them was Bigg Boss 18 actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who spoke about Tanya's disclosure and the current season of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 19 is captivating viewers with its tremendous drama, battles, and contestants' performances. This season, competitor Tanya Mittal has been a hot subject among viewers after making stunning claims about her lavish lifestyle.

Shilpa Shirodkar's tweet for Tanya

Shilpa Shirodkar, an actress and Bigg Boss 18 star, took to X to share her candid thoughts on this season's contestants Tanya Mittal and Awez Darbar, as well as her recollections of Bigg Boss 18. Tanya Mittal and Awez Darbar are described as 'hilarious' and genius souls, "Bigg Boss, yeh ghar toh mera hai na? Hahaha, abhi bhi lagta hai ki main ghar ke andar hoon! Missing the #BB house so much! Tanya Mittal, you are too funny and hilarious! If you were in our season, toh kitna maza aata! Kaha se dhund laate ho itne entertaining contestants Bigg Boss? Awez Darbar seems like he’s playing it real and is a genuine soul, but I want to see you more. BB19."

Tanya Mittal, a social media influencer and entrepreneur, has recently gained notice for her comments about her lavish lifestyle. Tanya was seen talking about her opulent lifestyle to Neelam on one of the most recent episodes of Bigg Boss 19. When he asked Tanya about her residence, she said, "It's quite nice. Mtlb swarg hai naa? Agar dharti pe hota, aisa hi dekhta. Sapno jaisa hai. Tujhe 5-star or 7-star hotel saste lagenge uske aage. Pura ek floor hai mere kapdon ke liye; 2500 square feet hain mere kapde. "Har floor pe 5 naukar rehte hain aur 7 drivers hain." Tanya's words were severely mocked on the internet, with netizens calling her "Doraemon ka Suneo", among other things.

This week's nominations

This week's eviction nominations were Awez Darbar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Mridul Tiwari, and Amaal Mallik. After Kunickaa Sadanand lost her leadership last week, Ashnoor Kaur was granted immunity and was safe in nominations. Furthermore, Pranit More was denied the opportunity to become captain this week. Salman Khan hosts Bigg Boss 19, which airs every day at 9 p.m. on JioHotstar and 10:30 p.m. on Colors TV.