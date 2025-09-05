Tanya Mittal’s family, via her Instagram, shared a heartfelt note expressing pride in her Bigg Boss 19 journey but also pain over relentless trolling and accusations from ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh

Tanya Mittal, a spiritual influencer and social media sensation, is the greatest newsmaker on the latest season of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Love her or hate her, you can't ignore her. Tanya Mittal 's parents have published a statement expressing their concern over the trolling and charges made by her ex-boyfriend, Balraj Singh.

Tanya's parents posted a long note

Tanya Mittal's Instagram account has posted a lengthy statement that expresses the emotional agony they are experiencing while seeing their daughter on Bigg Boss 19. The note communicates their pride, delight, sadness, and hurt while also appealing to the public. "We cannot explain the mix of emotions we feel seeing our Tanya on the country's biggest reality show. As parents, nothing makes us prouder than watching her win hearts. But at the same time, nothing hurts more than seeing her being pulled down, made a target, and spoken about so cruelly, by people who don't even know her heart."

Tanya's father further addressed the trolls and statements made by Tanya's ex-boyfriend, "To everyone questioning her or throwing allegations, we have only one request: please wait until her journey is complete before passing judgments. She deserves that much. Your reels and allegations may win you attention, but they leave scars that last a lifetime. And please... we ask with folded hands, keep us, her family out of this. This is a very difficult time for us. We never imagined that our daughter, whom we raised with nothing but love, would be subjected to such negativity on such a public stage. Every harsh word cuts us too, in ways you may never understand."

Tanya's parents wished her luck

He then concluded the note, "All we can hope is that humanity and kindness prevail. Until then, we continue to stand by our Tanya, with love and with faith. We love you, stay strong like the boss we raised you to be." Meanwhile, Tanya continues to make waves on the show and is the focus of attention in the house. While celebrities like Gauahar Khan and others have supported her, trolls are having a field day watching her videos.