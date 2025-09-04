anya has sparked buzz before, revealing she brought 11–12 suitcases, about 700 sarees, and “so much jewellery” to the show. She admitted she struggles with household chores, saying helpers usually handle her work and that she is nervous about coping inside the house

Tanya Mittal, an influencer and entrepreneur, has been captivating audiences with her stories of luxury and elite lifestyle since her appearance on Bigg Boss 19. Tanya revealed in the most recent episode that her residence is more "expensive" than a 5- or 7-star hotel.

Tanya praised her residence as "extremely beautiful" while speaking with Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri.

Tanya describes her house

She asked, "Matlab swarg hota hai, naa? Agar dharti pe hota, aisa hi dekhta. Sapno jaisa hai. Tujhe 5 and 7 star hotels saste lagenge uske aage. The floor area is 2500 square feet. There are five naukars on the floor and seven drivers. (I mean, do you know what heaven is like? If it existed on Earth, it would resemble my house. It's like a dream. Even five- or seven-star hotels would appear cheap in comparison. I have an entire floor dedicated to my clothes, 2,500 square feet in all. There are five servants on each floor and seven drivers).

A video of their interaction was released on Instagram, and the internet went crazy reacting to it.

"I really want to see her house," said one person.

"Suneo fail hai iske saamne (Suneo will fail in front of her)," said another, referring to a character from the Doraemon cartoon series who was known for flaunting his fortune.

A person ordered a "Tanya Mittal home tour."

"Then why did she come to Bigg Boss?" another person inquired.

One person asked, "Does she live in a mall?"

Tanya on taking 700 sarees in the house

Tanya Mittal has already generated controversy with her outlandish views. Previously, she discussed bringing 700 sarees to Bigg Boss 19. She exclusively shared with mid-day, "You are going to see so much jewellery and sarees with me. I am carrying around 11-12 suitcases. We have prepared 700 sarees, which would be three sarees a day."

She further added, "I am good for nothing when it comes to household chores. I have various helpers who do my work. It is recently that they taught me which soap is used for what. I am really nervous about it. It is a struggle for me. I have set a strong standard for myself, I have never imagined that I would do my work, I am scared of these chores. It is going to be really tough for me in the house."