Bigg Boss 9 fame Priya Malik blessed with a baby boy
Updated on: 01 April,2024 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Actor-Poet Priya Malik, who also featured in 'Bigg Boss 9', has been blessed with a baby boy

Actor-Poet Priya Malik, who also featured in 'Bigg Boss 9', has been blessed with a baby boy. On Sunday, Priya took to Instagram and shared the good news with her fans and followers.



 
 
 
 
 
Priya and her husband Karan Bakshi have named their child Zorawar. "Welcoming our world into this world, Baby Zorawar," Priya wrote on Instagram, adding an animated video that shows the new parents caressing their son. Priya's post is flooded with congratulatory messages. Actor Kishwer Merchantt commented, "Congratulations." "so so so cute," an Instagram user commented.

In February, Priya announced her pregnancy by posting a series of photos from her maternity shoot. The actor's simple photoshoot had her husband in the frame and their pet cat. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Mother is mothering (sic)." Priya got married to Delhi-based entrepreneur Karan Bakshi on 10th October 2022 in a Gurudwara.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

