Indian reality shows have run the gamut—from contestants performing stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi, to people showcasing their new love on Splitsvilla, and voyeurism reaching its peak with Bigg Boss. Is there anything left to explore? Well, an ‘out-of-the-world’ idea. Two months after Space Exploration Research Agency (SERA) and rocket company Blue Origin announced India as a “partner nation” in its human flight programme for citizens, the makers of Bigg Boss have teamed up with them to create a reality show. The idea is simple—run a nationwide hunt for a citizen who will journey into space on a future Blue Origin New Shepard mission. The format will capture the drama, disappointments, and joy as shortlisted individuals participate in various challenges that test their fitness and readiness for space travel, culminating with the winner’s selection.

Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer, Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India, says the discussions with SERA started in April. “This is a talent-focussed show, where one common man can become like Rakesh Sharma,” she says.

Adaptations of the show will be run in other partner nations, including Nigeria and Small Island Developing States (SIDS), thus choosing five individuals for the 11-minute space flight. So, when will the Indian edition go on air? Jain says, “We are yet to finalise the writers and the development team. We will lock the criteria, and create certain challenges. There are three elements to the show—the opportunity, the second aspect is nostalgia as we’ve all grown up on the Saare jahaan se achcha story. The third part is the mood of the nation post Chandrayaan.”

Joshua Skurla, co-founder, SERA, says that with the reality show, the idea is to highlight that space travel is accessible to all. “[People] need to believe this can happen to them in this lifetime. They just need to be human, eager, and over 18 years of age. The training is for two days. The [nomination] ticket is roughly three dollars. The physical requirements are basic; they should be able to climb stairs.”

Right now, there is a lot of conversation around Sunita Williams’ return to Earth. Isn’t now a tricky time for such a show? Skurla says, “There is a major difference. This flight will take one only 100 kilometres off Earth’s line. They have gone into orbit, which is over 140 kilometres. We have robust safety protocols in place.”