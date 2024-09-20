Currently, Arbaz Patel is seen in the Bigg Boss Marathi season 5, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, and has been seen flirting with co-contestant Nikki Tamboli

In Pic: Arbaz Patel with Nayera & Nikki

Listen to this article ‘Splitsvilla mein Nayera, ghar pe Leeza, BB mein Nikki’: Netizens call out Arbaz Patel’s dirty game in Bigg Boss Marathi x 00:00

Who is Arbaz Patel? The content creator, who is allegedly engaged to his long-term partner Leeza Bindra, is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. Patel’s journey began on 'Splitsvilla X5', where he was seen with Siwet Tomar’s ex-girlfriend, Nayera Ahuja. Currently, Patel is seen in the Bigg Boss Marathi season 5, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, and has been seen flirting with co-contestant Nikki Tamboli.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arbaz Patel’s Link-up with Nayera Ahuja

Arbaz Patel entered 'Splitsvilla X5' as a bachelor, while he was allegedly in a committed relationship with Leeza Bindra outside the house. During his time in 'Splitsvilla', Patel never mentioned Bindra and was seen romantically getting close to Nayera. Arbaz was even seen gifting a bracelet to Nayera and lifting her in his arms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV Splitsvilla (@mtvsplitsvilla)

Cut to the time when the duo exited the house. As soon as Arbaz and Nayera were evicted, the content creator started dismissing any kind of relationship with her, claiming everything was just for the game. Meanwhile, Nayera openly criticized Arbaz for using her for his game and cheating on his alleged fiancée, Leeza.

Arbaz Patel in 'Bigg Boss Marathi'

Just as the controversy between Arbaz and Nayera was fading, the creator entered 'Bigg Boss Marathi', hosted by Riteish Deshmukh. A few weeks into the show, Arbaz has been seen repeating the same pattern with his 'Bigg Boss' co-contestant Nikki Tamboli. Time and again, Arbaz has been seen giving hints to Nikki. Recently, he was seen flirting with his housemate Nikki Tamboli by making a heart out of chopped tomatoes, which left her impressed. This has led to netizens calling out Arbaz out for using female co-contestant to move forward in the game.

One user wrote, “Splitsvilla mein Nayera, ghar pe Leeza, Bigg Boss mein Nikki.” Another user requested Leeza, “Please don't accept Arbaz now... He is sharing a bed with Nikki.” A third user commented, “You are loyal, but he is not loyal to you.”

Nayera Ahuja Wishes to Enter 'Bigg Boss'

Recently, in a conversation with Telly Masala, Nayera called out Arbaz for cheating on his partner yet again. The actress stated that she would love to go inside the 'Bigg Boss' house to expose the truth about Arbaz, how he used her, and how he is now using Nikki to advance his game.

What is Arbaz Patel’s Real Game?

Arbaz Patel has been quite choosy with his words when it comes to commitments. He tries to play it safe, but with him repeating the same pattern multiple times, it looks like he has been using women for views. In the real world, he was making reels with Leeza to gain views, in Splitsvilla it was Nayera, and now in Bigg Boss Marathi, it’s Nikki Tamboli.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by leeza bindra (@leezabindra)