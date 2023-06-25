'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Rakul Preet Singh to join Salman Khan for 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Rakul Preet Singh will be seen promoting her recently released film 'I Love You' which is currently streaming on Jio Cinema

Rakul Preet Singh. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Salman Khan is all set to host his first 'Weekend Ka Vaar' of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. And guess what? Rakul Preet Singh will join him on the sets.

Rakul will be seen promoting her recently released film 'I Love You' on 'Bigg Boss OTT' which is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.

"I'm really excited to be a part of the first Weekend Ka Waar on Bigg Boss OTT. I'm a huge fan of the show and always try to catch the weekend episodes! I'm eagerly looking forward to meeting all the contestants and having a fantastic time with Salman sir. It's going to be a lot of fun to see Salman sir in action, and I'll bring some love-filled excitement to the vaar by adding my own special twist," Rakul said.

The second season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' started on June 17. The contestants who are locked inside the house are Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt.

It was the first time on Bigg Boss that a contestant got evicted just within 24 hours of the show's premiere. Social media influencer Puneet Superstar, known for his comic videos, got evicted. He was shown the door by the makers of the show just hours after his arrival. This occurred following Puneet getting a strong warning from Bigg Boss for allegedly using bad language towards the producers and destroying house property.

